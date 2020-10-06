Home Technology NASA’s Commercial Lunar Pilot Project – Spacepit Records Second Journey to the Moon via TechCrunch

NASA’s Commercial Lunar Pilot Project – Spacepit Records Second Journey to the Moon via TechCrunch

Oct 06, 2020 0 Comments
NASA's Commercial Lunar Pilot Project - Spacepit Records Second Journey to the Moon via TechCrunch

UK-based robot rover startup Spacepit has booked a second payload delivery to the moon at the Nova-C lander. Intuitive machines It is scheduled to launch in 2021 as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. SpacePit already has a berth in the astrophotic peregrine lander, which will go to the moon in July 2021, so it will follow quickly in the background of that vulcan rocket, and the current mission deadline is October 2021 to deliver intuitive engines via SpaceX Falcon 9.

Spacespit’s Asagumo 4-legged walking rover is ready to fly on that first CLPS mission (which NASA created as a source for business partners to deliver tests and payloads to the moon with private cargo ahead of its Artemis crew’s lunar missions). For this second Nova-C lander launch, Spacepit is producing a wheel rover carrying a small NASA science module. Both the wheel and the walking rover are designed to assess what kind of resources are on the lunar surface, with the aim of providing support for the Artemis project.

This will give the spacepad many opportunities to evaluate Regolith’s makeup (similar to other planets’ soil), which is its primary goal with these missions. Different rover designs also indicate that it is better suited for the task. The 4-foot design is designed to make the walking rover better suited to dealing with uneven surfaces, as well as the opportunity to explore other areas such as volcanic flow tubes and caves that are ideal for future lunar habitat formation.

READ  Spider-Man Creative Director PS5 Remaster Review Exceeds Respect

You May Also Like

The study says the corona virus can survive in human skin for up to nine hours

EA officially launches 'Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remaster'

EA officially launches ‘Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remaster’

SpaceX Starling Launch: How to Watch the Rocket's Live Stream Elon Musk's Internet Satellites in Orbit

SpaceX Starling Launch: How to Watch the Rocket’s Live Stream Elon Musk’s Internet Satellites in Orbit

UK Sales Charts: Physical Accident 4 sales down 80% on N.Chen trio

UK Sales Charts: Physical Accident 4 sales down 80% on N.Chen trio

Gary Boyle The Backyard Astronomer, Planet Mars, Sutbury

Gary Boyle The Backyard Astronomer, Planet Mars, Sutbury

File Photo: The primary lens on the Realme Q will have a 48MP lens, assisted by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor (Weibo/realmemobiles)

Realme Q with 5G and faster charging: details here

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *