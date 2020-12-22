Redmi’s new phone is out of stock in 30 seconds! When will the Redmi 9 Power be available again? 6000mAh-Battery-Redmi-9-Power-First-Sale-30-Seconds-on-Budget-Phone-Stock-Exit Technology

Find Redmi 9 Power specifications and pricing …

Power of Redmi 9: After the launch of many smartphones and fitbands this year, the final release of this year’s Redmi is the Redmi 9 Power smartphone. The company launched the phone in India on December 16th. Today, the telephone cell starts at 12 noon on December 22nd. Redmi 9 Power exits the stock within 30 seconds of the start of the sale. Shomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted the news. He wrote in a tweet, ‘Rocking # Redmi9 Power has started. Today, on the first day of flash sales, the entire stock is sold within 30 seconds. If you can’t buy a phone with a 6000 mAh battery today, the next cell is on December 29th. ‘

Redmi 9 Power Camera – The Mi phone has a 48MP quad camera. Includes ultra wide angle lens. Besides, this phone has depth sensor, micro lens. This will help you to format any moment quickly. It also has an 8MP selfie camera and Face Unlock system. According to the video, the benefits of time reduction, color focus and night pattern are available.

Better battery backup and faster charging – The Mi’s budget phone focuses more on its battery. The Redmi 9 Power has a 6000 mAh battery. 22.5w with first charger. Can be found with the phone. There is also Ultra Battery Server mode. The company says that once fully charged, calls can be made up to 45 hours and video calls up to 10 hours.







Cinema View & Full HD Display – Not only the battery in this Mi phone but also its look and feel are emphasized. This phone has a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio. It also has a full HD and IPS display.

Qualcomm Processor – Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa Core 11nm processor technology. This will help reduce power consumption.

Other facilities- Gorilla Class 3 is provided for this. So the screen is easily no problem if it falls out of hand. Features space proof nano coating and auto cleaning speakers.

