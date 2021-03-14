How to unlock your iPhone .. If you forget the password

If you’ve forgotten your iPhone passcode, this may be a recurring problem for many users, but fortunately there are ways to recover your device because the British site Teesun has revealed a method on how to recover IPhone device Lock the screen and restore it as follows:

How to unlock iPhone if password not known:

Recovery process

If you want to reset your phone to version, it was before you forgot Their password, You will need to backup it to iCloud or you will lose all your photos and videos.

1- To access recovery mode, you need to connect your iPhone to your computer and open the iTunes Store.

2- Next, you will be forced to restart your phone.

3- This requires different buttons depending on the iPhone you have, but for the iPhone 8 and above, you need to press and release the Volume Up button, then press the Volume Down button and then the side button.

4- On the iPhone 7, press and hold the volume down and side buttons simultaneously. For older iPhones, press and hold the Home and Top buttons simultaneously.

5- All these combinations will appear on the recovery mode screen.

6 – A screen should appear on your computer saying “There is an iPhone problem that needs updating or reset” and you need to select “Reset”.

Reset / Reset

It may take a few minutes to reset your phone, but if it takes more than 15 minutes you may need to start the process again.

Never disconnect your phone when resetting it, you can use it again after recovering your phone, and if you make a backup of your iPhone device, you can recover all your information using your Apple ID.

Go to “Applications and Data” and click “Restore from iCloud Backup”.

Sign in to your iCloud and select your most recent backup.

Log in to your Apple ID account to reset your apps.

If you are still closed after all this, it is a good idea to book an appointment to see an expert at your local Apple Store.