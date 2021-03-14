Home Technology How to unlock your iPhone .. If you forget the password

How to unlock your iPhone .. If you forget the password

Mar 14, 2021 0 Comments
هكذا يمكنك فتح قفل هاتفك الأيفون.. إذا نسيت كلمة المرور

If you’ve forgotten your iPhone passcode, this may be a recurring problem for many users, but fortunately there are ways to recover your device because the British site Teesun has revealed a method on how to recover IPhone device Lock the screen and restore it as follows:

How to unlock iPhone if password not known:

Recovery process

If you want to reset your phone to version, it was before you forgot Their password, You will need to backup it to iCloud or you will lose all your photos and videos.

1- To access recovery mode, you need to connect your iPhone to your computer and open the iTunes Store.

2- Next, you will be forced to restart your phone.

3- This requires different buttons depending on the iPhone you have, but for the iPhone 8 and above, you need to press and release the Volume Up button, then press the Volume Down button and then the side button.

4- On the iPhone 7, press and hold the volume down and side buttons simultaneously. For older iPhones, press and hold the Home and Top buttons simultaneously.

5- All these combinations will appear on the recovery mode screen.

6 – A screen should appear on your computer saying “There is an iPhone problem that needs updating or reset” and you need to select “Reset”.

Reset / Reset

It may take a few minutes to reset your phone, but if it takes more than 15 minutes you may need to start the process again.

Never disconnect your phone when resetting it, you can use it again after recovering your phone, and if you make a backup of your iPhone device, you can recover all your information using your Apple ID.

READ  Phone of Duty Contemporary Warfare, Warzone Time 5 launch date, time, NEW maps, Stadium, modes | Gaming | Amusement

Go to “Applications and Data” and click “Restore from iCloud Backup”.

Sign in to your iCloud and select your most recent backup.

Log in to your Apple ID account to reset your apps.

If you are still closed after all this, it is a good idea to book an appointment to see an expert at your local Apple Store.

You May Also Like

All Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI 12.5 can analyze issues with third-party applications

Warm and not yet optimized

Warm and not yet optimized

Amazon Apple Days Sale: Amazon Apple Days iPhone iPhone, iPhone, iPod आणि MacBook बंपr सूट - Amazon announces Apple Days sale discount on iPhone and MacBook until March 17th.

Amazon Apple Days Sale: Amazon Apple Days iPhone iPhone, iPhone, iPod आणि MacBook बंपr सूट – Amazon announces Apple Days sale discount on iPhone and MacBook until March 17th.

OnePlus CEO shows samples of photos from the OnePlus 9 Pro camera: actual release on March 23rd.

OnePlus CEO shows samples of photos from the OnePlus 9 Pro camera: actual release on March 23rd.

The dominance of internet companies will end the “debit”

Acquisition of Microsoft Bethesda reaches 23 studios - Xbox

Acquisition of Microsoft Bethesda reaches 23 studios – Xbox

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *