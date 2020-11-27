Goals and Highlights: Tigress 1-3 Cruise Azul in Liga MX 2020 | 11/26/2020

93 ‘
The meeting is over and Cruz Azul makes a great match and goes home.
89 ‘
Juan Escobar’s finish goes above and beyond Guzman’s arch.
84 ‘
Another change of audience. Elias Hernandez replaces Ignacio Rivero.
83 ‘
Misa’s shot, it rises into that area, but the ball goes straight into Corona’s hands.
82 ‘
Nothing! The referee points out that there is nothing in the play.
82 ‘
VAR! The whistle will check the hand of ‘Saga’ Rodriguez in your area.
80 ‘
Cruise Azul is looking for a third one! Rodriguez was the best move to put the ball in his own door almost.
78 ‘
Modification of Cruz Azul. Enter the Yoshimer Yot to Arberlin Pineta.
77 ‘
Louis Quinones pointed out that Corona promises without problems
73 ‘
Change of audience. Enter ‘Shaggy’ Martinez by Roberto Alvarado
70 ‘
The goal of the sky-blue! After a superb pass from Arbelin, Luis Romo gets the ball into the area, returns and defines to get the third score.
69 ‘
Uff! Aquino’s header to prevent Cruz Azul striker from contacting the ball.
63 ‘
Double change of tigers. Jesus Dunas and Nico Lopez are joined by Diego Reyes and Luis Quinones.
60 ‘
Incredible! Corona comes out, Pizarro shoots, the ball hits the crossbar and then Romo comes in front of it and pulls out another counter balance.
56 ‘
Louis Romo! Aquino enters dangerously, but the defender follows the game well and he avoids centering the ball.
53 ‘
Cruise Azul’s goal, goal, goal! Jonathan Rodriguez defines a great way into that area and with Nahuel outside the small area, he hits one in favor.
51 ‘
Tigress is the center, but Escobar, who watches the play, crosses and none of the locals can contact the ball.
46 ‘
Tigress Goal! Cats Surprise and Guido Pizarro ends with a title.
45 ‘
Launch the plugin on Nuevo Leon.
45 ‘
Finishing the first part, Cruz Azul won it at least.
42 ‘
Dangerous play into the area, Kignok tries to contact the ball in front of the goal, but careful defense leads and prevents the shot from following its path.
37 ‘
Dominguez’s good intervention prevents giggling contact with the ball into the corona
30 ‘
Cruise Azul’s goal! The best collective play, where after Alvarado’s center, Escobar appears and sends the ball to the bottom of Guzman’s goal.
27 ‘
VAR! The match is stopped and Orbel’s move is checked, but the whistle indicates no
26 ‘
What a play! Orbel was only entering that area, but he collided with Nahuel and followed the move, whistling that the player was being thrown.
20 ‘
What a play! Good move by Jonathan Rodriguez who manages to get Guzman out of the goal, but Chalcedo leads and prevents a fall from the first.
16 ‘
Cruise Azul saved! After Corona’s save, the ball bounces off the altar and the goalkeeper holds the ball, preventing the defender from scoring an own goal.
12 ‘
Julian Quinones goes into the area and shoots, but the attentive ‘Keta’ Tomanzuez deflects the ball.
11 ‘
Free shot by Kignok, but the ball is deflected and misses a clear shot.
6 ‘
Uff! Louis Quinones’ first visit of the cats, but the ball chases the defenders and Corona gets the ball.
0 ‘
The meeting begins at the university grounds.
Silence for a minute!
Before the match, both teams observe a minute of silence in memory of Diego Armando Maradona.
Cruise Azul: Lineup |
Who deserves the respect!
Everything is refined!
Heavy artillery has arrived!
Cruise Azul is here!
Everything is ready!
Stay here with us!
How To Watch Tigress Vs Cruise Original Live TV And Stream
Cruise Azul: Last row
J. Corona; J. Domanjuves, L. Romo, a. Ultrate, b. Aguilar, J .; Escobar; R. Pakka, R. Alvarado, O. Pineta; J. Rodriguez, s. Kimenes.
Tigress: Last row
My. Guzman; C. Salceto, d. Reyes, F. மேசா; R. D’Souza, G. Pizarro, L. Rodriguez, J .; Tunas; A. Gignock, L .; Quinones, J .; Quinones.
La Magvina wants to move forward!
Get a start!
Kick-off time
The Tigress Vs Cruz Azul match will be held at the Universitario Stadium, San Nicols de las Carsa, Envo Leon. The kick-off is scheduled for ET at 8 p.m.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s live coverage of the 2020 Liquila Liga MX Tournament: Tigress Vs Cruise Asul!
My name is Alan Nunes and I will be your guest for this game. We provide pre-game analysis, list updates and news here.