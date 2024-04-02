March Madness 2024 Expert Predictions: NCAA Tournament Final Four and National Champion

The highly anticipated Final Four of the 2023-24 college basketball season is set to take place in Glendale, Arizona this weekend, with a national champion being crowned next Monday. UConn, the No. 1 overall seed, is aiming to make history by becoming the first team in nearly two decades to repeat as champions and join a select group of schools to win back-to-back NCAA Tournament titles.

Joining UConn in the Final Four are Alabama, NC State, and Purdue, with Alabama reaching this stage for the first time in school history. Purdue and Alabama have never won the NCAA Tournament, while NC State has two national championships in 1974 and 1983.

UConn is heavily favored to win the national championship, having won their last 10 NCAA Tournament games by double-digits. Experts predict that UConn and Purdue are likely to meet in the championship game, with Purdue being the underdog but still believed to have a chance at victory.

The matchups in the Final Four are expected to be intense, with UConn’s stellar player Donovan Clingan being seen as a key player who could contain Purdue’s Zach Edey. Despite UConn’s dominance in the tournament, the games are anticipated to be close and thrilling.

Overall, the Final Four is set to showcase the best teams of the season and lead to an exciting conclusion. Many predict that UConn will come out on top and secure a historic back-to-back championship title. Be sure to tune in this weekend to witness the thrilling action unfold in Glendale, Arizona.