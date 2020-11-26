Remember Maradona, Latin American Patron Saint of the Pitch: The Picture Show: NPR

Change the title John Wing John Wing

I first met Diego Armando Maradona in September 1993, while watching the qualifier between Argentina and my country Colombia for the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Although I was a small child at the time, I knew that Argentina star Maradona was something special. His vision, the way he transcended his enemies – he was respected and admired not only in his country but also in Latin America and around the world.

Maradona, who rose from the slums of Buenos Aires to lead Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, died on Wednesday at the age of 60, according to media reports. He is said to have suffered a heart attack at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires.

As soon as I learned of the news of his death, I asked a few Latinos in the NPR to share their memories of Maradona. For us, in our region, we take football as seriously as religion – as such, we all had to experience Maradona in our own way from our countries.

Tribute from NPR staff here. These have been edited for length and clarity.

Change the title Lisette Lemus Lisette Lemus

Change the title Allsport UK / Getty Images Allsport UK / Getty Images

Change the title Allsport UK / Allsport / Getty Images Allsport UK / Allsport / Getty Images

Change the title AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images

Change the title Allsport UK / Getty Images Allsport UK / Getty Images

Change the title Pierre Marco Dhaka / Getty Images Pierre Marco Dhaka / Getty Images

‘Santa Maradona’

I am a U.S. citizen. In fact, the first episode of Alt.Latino 10 years ago was a collection of songs about football from Latin America and around the world.

But both of his eyes shone with excitement, and reflected more than a kind of nostalgia was Mano Negra’s “Santa Maradona”, the forerunner of Rock n Espanol. This post includes Sonic’s excitement that he can be heard living near a football field in Buenos Aires every weekend. Playing this again and again to remember Maradona is good to see playing again and again on YouTube. – Felix Contreras, co-creator and host Alt.Latino

Black hand – Santa Maradona Web light



Change the title Marcos Brindici / Getty Images Marcos Brindici / Getty Images

‘A Latin Ambassador for Sports’

I love passing the Diego Maradona mural outside the Napoli pasta bar in Washington, DC. I always get good vibes from it and love to see a Latin scene on a mural in the country capital. In one of his final years he coached second division football in Sinaloa, Mexico, and led them to promotion. He really cared about the game and was the Latin ambassador of the game. – Gustavo Contreras, assistant producer, all things considered

Change the title AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images

Change the title Alessandra Tarantino / A.P. Alessandra Tarantino / A.P.

‘When Argentina won … we all parted very hard’

As a Mexican-Colombian kid growing up in surfer-centric southern California, Maradona was the biggest to beat West Germany in Mexico City. I have never met my South American family and I have always known that I am different from my most Mexican extended family, but when Argentina won, it didn’t matter, we all parted very hard. The hand of God against the British is something that every colonial nation dreams of. – Nadia Grenier, Transport Coordinator

Change the title Getty Images Getty Images

Change the title Tomas Gusta / Getty Images Tomas Gusta / Getty Images