Texas singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker has died at the age of 78

Texas singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker wrote the pop song “Mr. Bojangles, ”died at the age of 78.

Family spokesman John D. Walker said Friday that Walker had died of cancer. Davis told the Associated Press.

“He has been battling throat cancer for years, and some other health issues,” Davis said Saturday.

Walker appeared from the Greenwich Village Folk Scene in New York in the 1960s and was a founding member of the Circus Maximus Band. He immigrated to Texas in the 1970s, where he enjoyed his success in 1972 with the song “LA Freeway” by Guy Clark.

In 1973 the Walker and the Last Conso Band recorded the album “Viva Terlingua” live in Texas, which is a classic of the country-rock scene. Walker has since released more than 30 albums.

In 1986, he created the independent music label Tride & True Music and released albums under it.

Walker was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, he told the Austin American Statesman in 2018.

“I think I took my song as an order, and now I don’t,” he told the newspaper.

In 2017, Walker announced that it had donated more than 100 sets of its music archives to The Whitlife Collection at Texas State University, including tapes, photographs, handwritten song and artwork.

Survivors of Walker include his wife Susan, son Django and daughter Jesse Jane.

