Donald Trump claims to present “very detailed” evidence of widespread ballot fraud and other wrongdoing in the “big case.” His tweet announcing the plan does not explain why he has not already presented that evidence in the many cases his team has put forward in recent weeks.

The president continued his misguided campaign on Tuesday, encouraging actor Randy Coyote to hold a full re-run of the vote – despite his administration finally beginning the official process to hand over Joe Biden’s leadership a day earlier.

In an early morning retweet, Mr. Trump said, “Fox is dead to me!” Mr Coyd promoted the announcement. – Right-wing commentator Laura Ingraham followed up with an excerpt last night, in which longtime Fox News host Mr Biden acknowledged that he would be the next president.

Meanwhile, President-elect Kamala Harris is set to formally unveil her cabinet members at an event this afternoon. The list includes Avril Hines, director of national intelligence, the first woman to hold the post, and Anthony Blingen, secretary of state.

1606225024 Iran’s top leader rejects idea of ​​new talks with West Iran’s top leader has rejected the idea of ​​resuming talks with the JCPOA when Joe Biden becomes president. Mr Biden said he wanted to rejoin the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which he signed as vice president, and since then Donald Trump has withdrawn from the United States – advancing a breakthrough in Tehran’s nuclear program. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s announcement came as the Tehran government spoke with confidence about the return of foreign companies “in the absence of Trump” and his sanctions. Washington wants Iran to control missile programs that are not under the nuclear deal and reduce its intervention in the Middle East. Iran has long said it will not negotiate on missiles, and no talks can begin unless the United States returns to the nuclear deal and unconditionally lifts sanctions. In a statement issued on state television on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed skepticism about the entire plan to negotiate with the West. "We once tried to negotiate the lifting of sanctions, but it was nowhere to be found," he said. "They interfere in regional affairs, they tell us not to interfere. When there are nuclear missiles in Britain and France, they tell us not to have missiles. What does this have to do with you? You have to correct yourself first." Mr Trump, who promotes the Breitbart poll, says his supporters believe false allegations of voter fraud and election fraud: "Our big case of ballot fraud and so on will be settled soon." It is not clear why that detailed evidence has not already been presented in the more than 30 cases that Mr Trump supporters have already filed and lost. The message is "My girlfriend is going to another school and you will never know her". The leader of the Independent World used his time to promote the demands of actor Randy Coyote and to completely re-run the election, and his announcement that supporters should watch OAN and Newsmax instead of Fox News. Warsaw will wait for further "political advances" and the end of outgoing President Donald Trump's legal challenges before recognizing Mr Biden as the 46th president of the United States, Foreign Minister Zibiknev Rao said on Tuesday.

Europe hopes to be treated as a 'full and equal partner' with the United States under Python Europe believes Joe Biden will be considered a "full and equal partner" of the United States when he assumes the presidency following years of "damage control", two top ambassadors said today. At an event in Berlin, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said the EU was looking forward to a new phase of trade talks, with its language being a major objection to talks with the Trump administration. He said: "We were permanently treated by our American friends, not as friends and allies of the Trump administration, but rather as enemies or foes. "We were always asked to choose: either you are with us, the Americans, or you are with China." "Of course we are with the Americans, but not as a small ally, not as a follower … It is a question of being a full and equal partner of the United States." Portugal is set to hold the rotating presidency of the European Union from the end of December, taking over from Germany. German Foreign Minister Heiko Moss has called for the Europeans to "leave our places" in a "damage control" manner over the years in the wake of the Berlin incident, and to take on more responsibility near home under a "new agreement" with Washington. Ronald S. Lauder, a longtime friend of Donald Trump, called Joe Biden "President-elect" and praised his appointment of Anthony J. Blingen as Secretary of State. On Sunday, the millionaire, president of the World Jewish Congress, issued a statement praising Mr Biden's appointment as longtime diplomat to the Interim Committee.

Twitter to warn users if they 'like' false tweets In its latest attempt to prevent the spread of fake news, Twitter will now warn users that it wants the wrong tweet. The social network has cut through the countless lies spread by Donald Trump and others around the US election. The social network started showing labels under posts with controversial details earlier this year. It says there is a 29 percent reduction in quote tweets that spread misinformation. READ Eighty percent of Americans say Joe Biden won Under the new program, a message will appear urging users: “Help make Twitter a place for reliable information. The sesame street appearance of Secretary of State Blington will reappear as soon as it is announced Following the announcement, the sesame street appearance of the state-elected Blingen will reappear

Trump's humorous attack on a thank-you turkey for 'refusing to admit' Scenes of Donald Trump criticizing a turkey for refusing to accept defeat at the annual White House turf apology contest have resurfaced, which has garnered great attention on social media. The 2018 flashback shows the President jokingly scolding the "carrot" bird for refusing to accept the outcome of a "fair and open election." 'A passing attempt in adolescence': Stacy Abrams reacts strongly to Trump finally launching change Stacy Abrams reacted strongly to Donald Trump's final approval of the change. The outgoing president announced on Twitter that he had approved the GSA to work with the hitherto banned Joe Biden alternative committee. The poll confirming the results moves Mr Pitney Swing closer to getting 16 electoral college votes in the state. John Sherman24 November 2020 10:29