Home World Tokyo Medical Association calls for cancellation of Olympics | Olympics

Tokyo Medical Association calls for cancellation of Olympics | Olympics

May 18, 2021 0 Comments
Tokyo Medical Association calls for cancellation of Olympics | Olympics

In days After the Doctors Association, Now the turn of a leading medical organization to issue a statement against hosting the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for July 23rd. The Tokyo Association of Medical Practitioners, which represents 6,000 primary care professionals, said hospitals in the sports host city were “busy, almost without inactive capacity” in the wake of the outbreak of Covid 19 infections.

– Photo: Getty Images / AFP via Kasuhiro Noki

– We urge the authorities to convince the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that it is difficult to host the Olympics and to get their decision to cancel the Games – The association said in an open letter on May 14 to Prime Minister Yoshihide Chouka published in your publication on its website on Monday.

According to Japanese experts, the country is experiencing a fourth wave of Covid 19 cases, reaching six thousand cases daily a few weeks ago. In Tokyo and eight other provinces, the government extended the state of emergency until at least May 31. The number of cases is currently 3,500, which shows a reduction. Vaccination continues slowly in Japan, with 3% of the population having immunizations.

The Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the epidemic, are facing great opposition as the number of cases in Japan increases. However, the IOC says it hopes to change public opinion with the success of the Olympics. The event is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8.

READ  Vladimir Putin signs bill to give former Russian presidents a lifetime immunity to crime: Vladimir Putin signed the bill above the law

You May Also Like

Ambrosavicius accepted the role of Eurovision commentator: this year the contestants performed their songs differently

Ambrosavicius accepted the role of Eurovision commentator: this year the contestants performed their songs differently

The European pharmaceutical company has authorized the storage of Pfizer in a refrigerator

The European pharmaceutical company has authorized the storage of Pfizer in a refrigerator

Mali : le M5-RFP annonce une "manifestation populaire" et invite les militants à rester "attentifs"

The M5-RFP announces a “popular demonstration” and calls on militants to be “vigilant.”

Texas | The fleeing tiger was found a week after the search

Texas | The fleeing tiger was found a week after the search

The Chilean people are voting in the first 48 hours of elections this Sunday

The Chilean people are voting in the first 48 hours of elections this Sunday

Revealed! This is why corpses are dumped in the Ganges

Revealed! This is why corpses are dumped in the Ganges

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *