Former Minister and leading Brexit leader Liam Fox should be the new head of the World Trade Organization.

The other three contestants were eliminated from the race for failing to get enough votes.

That means five candidates are running for the next director general.

Mr Fox will be the first British boss of the organization that regulates international trade rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tweeted His congratulations to Mr Fox, who said the WTO would “be in better hands under his leadership”.

He has also won the support of his ministerial successor. Commerce Secretary Liz Truss said Mr Fox was “delighted” with the rest of the race.

“The world needs a director general of the World Trade Organization, which will fight against free trade and protectionism.

“Liam is the best candidate for it,” Ms. Truss said.

Mexico’s Jesus Seat, Egypt’s Hamid Mamto and Moldova’s Tudor Ulyanovsky are the three outgoing candidates.

The remaining candidates to replace the current Director General, Brazilian Roberto Acevedo, must have the support of the 164 member states of the World Trade Organization.

Members said they would like to reach a consensus in November. The competition comes at a crucial time for the Geneva – based body as global trade declines in the wake of the corona virus outbreak.

Recent discrepancies

According to the latest controversy at Lot Brox, Mr Fox is still a foreigner as head of the next World Trade Organization, which puts him 10/1 in fourth place.

Other remaining candidates:

Amina Mohammed from Kenya – Former Cabinet Minister, Attorney and Ambassador. He chaired the WTO General Committee and is a 11/4 favorite

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria – an economist and international development expert who works at the World Bank and now sits on Twitter’s team. He is an American citizen, educated at Harvard and holds a PhD from MIT, and holds a 2/1 second degree.

Yu Myung-hee of the Republic of Korea – the first woman to be South Korea’s trade secretary, focusing on her business negotiations, and with Latbrox 6/1

Mohammed Majiyad Al-Tuwaijri of Saudi Arabia – Former Minister and Managing Director of HSBC in the Middle East. He was a pilot in the Saudi Air Force during the First Gulf War and has worked in the bank since 1995. A foreigner at 10/1

‘Brexit Prism’

Mr Fox was Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade under former Prime Minister Theresa May, who was responsible for promoting post – Brexit UK trade.

He was fired when Mr Johnson entered Downing Street, and Mr Johnson opposed it, supporting Ms Mavin’s Brexit withdrawal deal.

He underestimated the importance of Brexit, not mentioning it in his July speech to the WTO Executive Committee.

Asked if trade talks between the UK and the EU would be an advantage or an obstacle to his endeavor, he replied: “Fortunately, not everyone in the world sees every issue through the Brexit prism.”

Speaking after his trial, Mr Fox said the WTO needed an experienced politician rather than a “technologist” – “it’s going to be a very difficult time”.