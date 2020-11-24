A Thanksgiving parade, unaffected by snow or wind, picks up an infection

No snow, no rain, no wind or the Great Recession has canceled Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in its 96-year history. On Thursday it is ready to power through an epidemic.

The other parades in New York City have fallen one by one because city and state officials have decided it is unsafe to continue with the St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Pride March and the Puerto Rican Day parade, and they are attracting such a large crowd. The West Indies American Day parade on Labor Day was forced to go virtual for similar reasons.

But Thanksgiving is upon us, which means the holiday season is in full swing. Millions of people are expected to stay home and watch a TV show, although many consider the holiday a ritual.

So the march route will be a block long, not two miles. Those high school bands from across the country will not be marching, and instead of about 2,000 balloon handlers to coordinate, there will only be about 130.