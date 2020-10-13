Marvin Humes and wife Rochelle proudly introduce the newborn baby boy

IF

Congratulations to JLS member and his wife Rochelle Humes as the couple welcomes a growing baby boy to their growing family.

AceShowbiz –

Marvin And Rochelle Humes After welcoming son Blake to the world on Friday (09Oct20), they are now the parents of three.

The newcomer made his big entrance at 8.44am and weighed 8 pounds 2oz at birth. Rochelle’s colleagues announce Blake’s arrival at British talk show “This morning is MondayThe 31-year-old singer said, “He’s a complete pleasure and already well … Marvin has some tough competition.”

A few minutes later, Rochelle shared pictures of her newborn baby on her Instagram page, along with them, “Blake Hampton Humes. At 8.44am on Friday our guy came to flip the switch in 2020. I never thought I would fall in love with another man but this guy is my whole Stole the heart too, we have been in a love bubble ever since

Marvin, 35, shared the same pictures of Blake on his own Instagram as he celebrated his son’s arrival.

“My son! My son !!! Saying that is very different, but amazing,” he wrote. “Blake Hampton Hume was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a Superwoman. The whole family.”

J.L.S. Star Marvin and ex On Saturdays Singer Rochelle is already the parents of seven-year-old Alia-Mai and three-year-old Valentina.

Marvin Bandmate Aston Merrigold The couple was quickly greeted. “The prince has arrived,” he commented in Marvin’s post, adding that Rochelle’s “handsome guy !!!!!!! Welcome to World Little Blake”.

Little MixS Le-Anne Pinnacle He also sent greetings saying “Congratulations Beauty”.