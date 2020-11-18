Where are the ball brothers now? Lonzo, Lamelo and Le Angelo have seen mixed success in the NBA

The times are simple when the Paul brothers go on to the California state basketball title.

Now, the brothers have all gone to different big and great things. Lonzo is an established NBA point guard. Lamelo has been incorporated into the top five NBA draft selections in 2020. And midfielder Lee Angelo could play in the NBA G League next season. Not all of them are locked up with their father Laver’s Big Ball brand, but Basketball has taken milk bros to many places (in the case of Li Angelo and Lamelo around the world).

Look where the ball brothers are now and how they got there.

Where are the ball brothers now?

Lonzo Paul

Lonzo starred in UCLA, drove fast breaks, threw alley-ops, and was selected by the Lakers overall in the 2017 NBA draft. He played for Los Angeles for two years, including one with LeBron James, but his lack of perimeter-shooting ability was able to cost him when LA decided to raise James’ supporting cast.

Prior to the 2019-20 season, Lonzo moved to the Pelicans in a three-team trade with Lakers players Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. That move set the ball for the best all-round season of his NBA career, averaging 11.8 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Thanks to the selection of Zion Williamson as the overall pick in 2019, Lonzo once again became the pre-end of the highlight reels. Williamson let go and get the ball.

Lamelo Paul

Lamelo began his high school career playing with his older siblings as a freshman in Sino Hills (California). The trio won a state championship before their paths began to diverge. A training issue before Lamello’s junior year of high school led him to go abroad and play in Lithuania. He and Li Angelo teamed up with Prina to create Lamelo Is said The youngest American to sign a professional basketball contract.

After playing only 12.5 minutes per game, Lamello left Lithuania. He spent time with the Los Angeles Ballers at the Junior Basketball Club created by his father, and then he moved to Geneva, Ohio. Lamello’s college qualification was ruined when he signed his first professional contract, so after SPIRE, he joined the Illware Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League.

Lamelo was with the Hawks from June 2019 to January 2020. He played in 12 games and averaged 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Lamelo then included his name in the 2020 NBA Draft, in which he is considered the top five prospect.

Li Angelo ball

The middle brother, Li Angelo, has a relatively small amount of basketball success. He signed with UCLA, but was suspended for shoplifting, prompting him to join the Lithuanian team Preno with Lamelo. In Angelo, Le Angelo played better, averaging 12.6 points per game.

He also played at his father’s junior basketball club after leaving Lithuania. Then on December 29, 2019, Le Angelo signed with NABA’s G League’s Oklahoma City Blue as a coach. He signed a full contract with Blue on March 9, 2020. Lee Angelo did not fit into OCC Blue’s only game after signing that contract before the end of the season due to a Govt-19 outbreak.