De Bruyne represents England to win the U Bruce and the World Cup

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne believes England have the potential to win the Euro 2020 and 2022 World Cups.

The Manchester City star is part of the Red Devils’ squad to face three Lions in the UEFA Nations League match at Wembley on Sunday.

Being part of the Premier League, De Bruyne first saw the talent currently in the England squad and motivates them to reveal their identity in the next two major matches.

“I think they have to be very excited. This is a very young team with a lot of potential and I think they should aim to win the next Euros and the World Cup – I think they have that energy,” he said.

“There are always a lot of teams that want to win it, but the team they have, the players who play in the best clubs, I think they should do it.”

Belgium are currently the top team in the world and have beaten England twice in the 2018 World Cup, but they will be without key men Trice Mertens and Eden Hazard on Sunday.

“It will be a tough test, but it will be the tests we need to see what happens against a big team,” the 29-year-old said.

“It will be a little difficult with the staff we are losing at the moment, but we hope to be able to play a good game tomorrow.”

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is frustrated that Mertens is missing, and although other players have been allowed to leave the country, Napoli are stuck in Italy ahead of the Covid-19 rules.

“It’s still hard to talk about, because we were never in this situation before we brought in Covid,” Martinez said.

“This is something to do with the local authorities in southern Italy. We are waiting to see what will happen this time. We have seen some players from Italy joining the national team, so you never know if anything will change in 24 hours, but it is very low.

“I do not think we can count on Tris Mertens for the game. We will try to the last.

“But we have to be realistic that it will be hard.”

Martinez expects a tough test against the three Lions and shares de Bruyne’s view that they are expected to end a 54-year injury.

“I’m a coach born in the UK since 1995 and I know there has been a real growth in the winning mentality,” said the former Swansea, Wigan and Everton manager.

“Young age teams are winning World Cups, players are winning at a young age, it comes to the first team and now Gareth has found it.

“His players are as good as anyone else in world football, a period in which they will win that trophy or key results in a big match.”