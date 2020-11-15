The rise and fall of batsman Sean Abbott

Two years ago, Sean Abbott could not find any motivation to take his batting seriously.

Abbott, who came into the domestic scene as a big downfielder who was good enough to bat over Mitchell Johnson in his one-day international, found himself ranked 11th for the NSW, with even one-time bowling all-rounder with nightwatch duties for the Blues.

The dramatic fall in this line-up certainly stumbled, although Abbott never stopped working on his game, but significantly reduced his enthusiasm for batting.

“I didn’t like the look, so every time I went out there and didn’t get a duck or a big score, it hurt so much,” he says.

“I would lie if I said that work is always done (but) the motivation will always be there.

“When I was a night watchman and asked to bat at the age of nine and 10, you go out there and start slogging so you can get into bowling.”

His rise as a batsman after that was as quick as his fall.

Today, Abbott was asked if he could bat in the 6th or 7th in the Australian Test squad this summer, just a week after his first-class century took his batting average to 130 for the opening rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield, second only to Will Bukowski.

Abbott holds his all-rounder claim with a virgin first-class ton

While a Test debut this summer will be very realistic as a bowler, it is a measure of how far Abbott’s batting has come in two years, and he is part of Australia’s all-rounder conversation.

Since batting a duck in 10th place in a shield game in November 2018, pressing in line behind Trent Copeland and in front of Nathan Lyon, Abbott has averaged 47 in 20 first-class innings, including five fifties and a memorable hundred last week.

In the previous four years, he averaged 15, and was sent off without scoring every third time he went into the fold.

He has accelerated the batting line-up once and is now a certified all-rounder for the Blues, finishing 7th over the other four leading bowlers, giving them a team balance that has propelled them to an unbeaten start to the season.

“(A few years ago) when I went out as a night watchman and did Nathan Lyon’s work I was not sure I would be batting at seven,” he said with a smile. “Not well, I can add.

“It kind of happened; I worked on my batting, I got better, I got some chances back, I got some runs. I’m so lucky to have done that … They saw the way I was batting during training and they supported me and going back to order. Relied on ability.

“I always thought I had hundreds at the first class level.

“I’m 28 now; I’ve had a lot of opportunities with the bat. I’ve lost a lot. It’s just a matter of enjoying the competition a little more and realizing that those opportunities aren’t coming. Take advantage of it all the time.”

He acknowledges that most of his runs this summer have come on some pretty “soft” pitches against some tiring attacks, and he hopes that the best chance for a Test debut against India this summer will come as a bowler batting at No. 8. Injury to one or two of the country’s leading ranks.

Abbott refuses Shield Run Fest to take a six against WA

But if Australia face the lifeless pitches that India’s fighters thrived on two years ago this season, and the selectors decide to shake up a serious squad, Abbott is ready.

“If there was a chance to bat the order more, if the selectors and Payne thought I could do the job, I wouldn’t think twice about it,” he said.

“I’m sure … when it comes to a bowling position, I’m more against someone who can bat in six or seven overs.

“But we’ll have to wait and see.”

