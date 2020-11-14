The corona virus is closely monitoring schools in the United States, and Europe is keeping them open

A similar story has come up in many European countries, including Germany, France and the United Kingdom, whose mission was to continue learning in person, despite imposing drastic measures to combat the second wave of corona virus infection.

In contrast, major US cities, including Detroit, Boston and Philadelphia, are closing schools and moving classes online.

“There are infection rates that are so dangerous to keep schools open that this has happened in many places in Europe,” said Anthony Steins, a professor of health systems at Dublin City University.

But he said the key answer should be “effective, high-resource public health.”

“Schools spread this virus, but they are not the main way to spread it,” he said.

Staines said it was appropriate to carry out different activities in different places “because their economic situation is different, the spread of the virus is different.” Israel, for example, has experienced major explosions associated with schools.

School closures may “be part of the response for a period of time” but “with appropriate knowledge, information and understanding, there is no need to close schools,” he added.

“European countries have made a choice. I think it’s very important to try to keep schools open.”

American school strike

The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) announced Thursday that it is suspending all face-to-face instructions due to the city’s rapid infection rate. Classes move entirely online, Friday through January 11th.

The DBSCD said the decision was made in conjunction with the city’s health department as the infection rate was approaching 5% last week and is rising this week. If the rate improves, the district will consider reopening learning centers before Jan. 11, according to a report.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned at his Thursday conference that the city is preparing to close its schools if the test-positive ratio continues to rise.

The city currently sees a seven-day average of 2.6% test-positive. De Blasio had previously said that schools would close if that number reached 3%.

The mayor said that if schools were closed, “it is our hope that this will become a very short period of time”, adding that despite the positive growth rate, there is still time to turn down the numbers.

The school district of Philadelphia announced Tuesday that all schools will remain fully virtual until further notice.

Schools in the city have been using digital learning since September 2, and the process of converting it into a hybrid model was set to begin on November 17. The head of the schools, Evelyn Nunes, said in a letter to CNN that distance learning would continue immediately. Help protect the health and well-being of our staff, students and families. “

Boston Public Schools began to reopen as a phase, with the city’s most in-demand children returning from October 1st. Three weeks later, just as kindergarten students were returning, the city returned to distance learning.

“The closure of schools was a disaster for me,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told CNN’s Jim Seuto and Bobby Harlow at the time, citing the city’s positive rate as the key factor moving from 4.4% to 5.7% a week.

Walsh told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in The Situation Room that the figure “felt there was little on the edge for our high-needs students to continue learning individually.” This is a very difficult decision. “

Superintendent Brenda Casellius said in a statement that she was “heartbroken” about the closure of schools. “Our families aspire for these services for their children, many of whom are wordless and unable to use technology at home,” he said.

Schools in Des Moines and Iowa City are also closing schools for two weeks.

European alternative

However, not all leaders believe that such a move is necessary.

France and the UK entered the second national lockout on October 28 and November 4, respectively. In both countries, non-essential businesses, restaurants and bars are closed and residents are allowed to leave home only for work, medical reasons, fitness or grocery shopping.

One key difference from spring locks in these two countries is that they have chosen to keep schools open.

Amanda Spielman, principal education analyst at the UK Education Monitoring Committee, said the decision to reopen schools during the UK’s second monitoring period was “really good news.”

“The impact of summer school closures will be felt for some time to come – not only in terms of education, but in every way they have an impact on the lives of young people,” he said.

The Ofsted report released on Tuesday said some children had suffered serious setbacks as the school closed and banned movement earlier this year.

It found that young people who do not have good support structures have in some cases lost key skills in numbers, reading and writing. The report said that some people had forgotten how to use a knife and fork.

Some older children lost physical health or showed signs of depression, increased self-harm and eating disorders, while younger children failed to use diapers.

“Where schools are extensively closed, there is a significant risk of educational disruption,” Staines said, adding that “children from poorer and more disadvantaged backgrounds are more likely to lose and take longer to recover from what they have lost.”

The school “provides a comprehensive childcare service,” he said, allowing families to participate in the economy.

The fall in recommendations for social services raised warnings that abuse could go undetected in the UK.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Admitted this danger On October 28, when he announced a partial national lockout to combat the growing epidemic in the country, he said restaurants and bars would be closed and people would have to cut off contact for four weeks from November 4.

Merkel said schools and kindergartens would remain open not only for “educational purpose” but also with rigorous health measures, but spring showed “what dramatic social consequences it can have when children are unable to go to school or daycare center”.

“It has a direct impact on families. To put it plainly: violence against women and children has increased dramatically,” the German leader said.

European Center for Disease Control and Prevention Announced in August Less than 5% of corona virus cases are in children in the European Union and the UK. It said the closures were unlikely to provide significant additional protection for children’s health.

They may pose a small risk to grandparents, Stains said, adding that “the greatest risk to grandparents are the older adults in the home.”

Many European schools have introduced activities such as ventilation, wearing masks, and conducting classes outside or in small, remote groups.

“Europe and the United States have caused confusion in managing the Govt,” Staines said.

“Locking is not about controlling infections in the population, locks buy you time to bring in public health measures. They buy you time to do communication tracking,” he said.

