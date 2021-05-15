Malaysia’s tough stance against Israel

Malaysia has demanded a tough stance to protect the Palestinians from Israeli barbaric attacks.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the remarks in a special message on Saturday.

He said Malaysia has always supported Palestine and its people’s movement in terms of politics, economy and morals. Under the auspices of the Foreign Ministry, the Humanitarian Foundation for the Palestinian People (AKARP) last year donated ஆண்டு 10,000 (RM41,250) to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Malaysia.

In addition, on May 10 last year, the Malaysian government launched a special charter plane in Jordan to help Palestinians control the Kovit-19 epidemic, which includes one million masks, 500 face shields and 500,000 rubber gloves.

Meanwhile, the Council of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is holding an emergency meeting on Sunday to take strong action against the Israeli occupation. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein will represent Malaysia at the virtual meeting.

Hishammuddin said Malaysia would stand with the Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation. He will brief the OIC at tomorrow’s meeting on Malaysia’s clear position against the Israeli occupation.

Brunei’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Chetiya Haji said Iran’s Mohamed Youssef and Indonesian Foreign Minister Redno Marsudi were in constant contact to reach a consensus among Muslim countries in Southeast Asia on Palestine.

The Malaysian foreign minister said in a joint statement that he strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Palestine. He also called for an immediate end to the Israeli occupation of occupied Palestinian territories.

At the time, he said, Malaysia would be on the side of the Palestinians oppressed by the Israeli government. Bilateral relations and assistance will continue.