Home World Malaysia’s tough stance against Israel

Malaysia’s tough stance against Israel

May 15, 2021 0 Comments
Malaysia's tough stance against Israel

Malaysia has demanded a tough stance to protect the Palestinians from Israeli barbaric attacks.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the remarks in a special message on Saturday.

He said Malaysia has always supported Palestine and its people’s movement in terms of politics, economy and morals. Under the auspices of the Foreign Ministry, the Humanitarian Foundation for the Palestinian People (AKARP) last year donated ஆண்டு 10,000 (RM41,250) to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Malaysia.

In addition, on May 10 last year, the Malaysian government launched a special charter plane in Jordan to help Palestinians control the Kovit-19 epidemic, which includes one million masks, 500 face shields and 500,000 rubber gloves.

Meanwhile, the Council of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is holding an emergency meeting on Sunday to take strong action against the Israeli occupation. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein will represent Malaysia at the virtual meeting.

Hishammuddin said Malaysia would stand with the Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation. He will brief the OIC at tomorrow’s meeting on Malaysia’s clear position against the Israeli occupation.

Brunei’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Chetiya Haji said Iran’s Mohamed Youssef and Indonesian Foreign Minister Redno Marsudi were in constant contact to reach a consensus among Muslim countries in Southeast Asia on Palestine.

The Malaysian foreign minister said in a joint statement that he strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Palestine. He also called for an immediate end to the Israeli occupation of occupied Palestinian territories.

At the time, he said, Malaysia would be on the side of the Palestinians oppressed by the Israeli government. Bilateral relations and assistance will continue.

READ  Pervez Musharraf Home Photo: Former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf angry over ill health

You May Also Like

Ðàêåòíèé

Ðàêåòíèé

The Russians wanted to go to three cities in the country in June: Comments: Travel: Lenta.ru

The Russians wanted to go to three cities in the country in June: Comments: Travel: Lenta.ru

Turkey: Erdogan's "right hand" with Imam's sword in Hagia Sofia

Turkey: Erdogan’s “right hand” with Imam’s sword in Hagia Sofia

Two more Asian women were attacked in New York

Two more Asian women were attacked in New York

Until May 15, 2021, you run the risk of not being able to use WhatsApp anymore. How to avoid restricting access to the application

Until May 15, 2021, you run the risk of not being able to use WhatsApp anymore. How to avoid restricting access to the application

Giant fish from the depths of the ocean off the coast of California | Natural

Giant fish from the depths of the ocean off the coast of California | Natural

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *