Brewers Williams, Mariners C.F. Louis Rookie of the Year | K.L.R.T.

Seattle Mariners Center fielder Kyle Lewis A.L. The unanimous winner of the Rookie of the Year award, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams was in the NL on Monday night.

Lewis, 25, was one of the outrageous stars of baseball during the epidemic season, batting.262 in 11 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games. He led the big league players with 37 runs, 90 total bases and a .364 on-base percentage.

Louis made some memorable plays at the center, snatching a Grand Slam from Auckland’s Ramon Larano on September 14th. He was the first player to win the award for Seattle since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.

In the 90s, with devastating change and four-seam fastball, Williams was practically unbeatable this year. The 26-year-old right-hander went 4-1 with a microscopic 0.33 ERA, scoring 53 runs in just 27 innings.

Williams became the first player to win the award without recording a save or taking a start, reflecting the increased importance of Pulpin in today’s game. In 2007 he was the first rookie of the year for Milwaukee after Ryan Fran.

The last relief to take home the honor rave in the league after Craig Kimberly for Atlanta in 2011.

N.L. by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Chicago White Sox center fielder Louis Robert took second place in the AL race and Houston Astros right-handed Christian Javier took second.

This year’s managers will be announced by the BBWAA on Tuesday night, followed by the Sy Young Awards on Wednesday and the MVPs on Thursday.

Lewis and Robert had similar seasons, followed by fast starts and slow results. Lewis batted just .147 in September, while Robert had .136 runs in 23 games with 32 strikeouts in the final month.

Selected by Louis Seattle for 11th overall in the 2016 Amateur Draft of Mercer University. He entered the Majors last year and appeared with the Mariners in the Sept. 18 games.

The Georgia native may be a strong young outcast in Seattle. Jared Kelenick and Julio Rodriguez, who bought into the trade with the New York Mets, are among the best prospects in the game of baseball.

Williams, from St. Louis, was selected by Milwaukee in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Williams, along with close Josh Hader, is on strike at the back of the Brewers’ bullpen. He allowed a run in 22 appearances – the house run by Colin Moran in Pittsburgh on July 27th.

Williams entered the Majors last year, finishing in 13 relief shows with no record and 3.95 eras. He scored 14 runs in 13 2/3 innings.

