Gospel music legend Rans Allen has died at the age of 71

“When recovering from a medical procedure at Hartland Promedica [in Sylvania, OH], Bishop Rance Allen passed away at 3 a.m. today, ”said Ellen Allen, 49, wife of Allen Allen, and his manager, Toby Jackson. The joint statement was posted on Facebook.

Renowned for the evangelical success of “Something About the Name of Jesus”, the world-renowned evangelical singer and minister formed The Rance Allen Group in 1969 with his brothers Tom and Steve. Group website

“I did not expect to hear this news this morning,” Brian Scott, president of Allen’s record label Dyscode Records, said in the statement. “This is a great loss not only to us personally but also to the church community.”

After his appointment in 1978, Rans Allen served as co-pastor of the Holinus Temple Church of God in Christ (COGIC) in Monroe, Michigan for more than six years. Allen served as pastor of New Bethel Church in Christchurch, Toledo, Ohio.