Home Top News Gospel music legend Rans Allen has died at the age of 71

Gospel music legend Rans Allen has died at the age of 71

Nov 01, 2020 0 Comments
Gospel music legend Rans Allen has died at the age of 71
“When recovering from a medical procedure at Hartland Promedica [in Sylvania, OH], Bishop Rance Allen passed away at 3 a.m. today, ”said Ellen Allen, 49, wife of Allen Allen, and his manager, Toby Jackson. The joint statement was posted on Facebook.
Renowned for the evangelical success of “Something About the Name of Jesus”, the world-renowned evangelical singer and minister formed The Rance Allen Group in 1969 with his brothers Tom and Steve. Group website.

“I did not expect to hear this news this morning,” Brian Scott, president of Allen’s record label Dyscode Records, said in the statement. “This is a great loss not only to us personally but also to the church community.”

After his appointment in 1978, Rans Allen served as co-pastor of the Holinus Temple Church of God in Christ (COGIC) in Monroe, Michigan for more than six years. Allen served as pastor of New Bethel Church in Christchurch, Toledo, Ohio.

“Bishop Allen’s unique voice ministry was an indispensable voice within the church in Christendom and Christendom. His gift transcended the boundaries of the musical genre because he loved the invited personality to perform on the world stage,” said Bishop Robert G. Rudolph Jr.. Said in one of COGIC Report.

“At this time of uncertainty, we ask for constant prayers and emotional and spiritual support for the family.”

CNN’s Claudia Dominguez contributed to the report.

READ  Samson, Stokes eye quick runs

You May Also Like

News18 Logo

Koman Barca worries about the futility

Boston College kicker John Tessitore, the son of ESPN broadcaster Joe Tessitore

ESPN broadcaster Joe Desidore calls his son Clemson a fool

Middlesbrough 0-0 Nottingham Forest Live: Positive start from Borough looking for starter

Middlesbrough 0-0 Nottingham Forest Live: Positive start from Borough looking for starter

Walapis suffers biggest loss to All Blacks in 117 years as Platislow dreams shattered

Walapis suffers biggest loss to All Blacks in 117 years as Platislow dreams shattered

Pete Mitler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimi reunite to reunite 'Hogus Focus'

Pete Mitler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimi reunite to reunite ‘Hogus Focus’

Steven Cohen is recognized as the owner of the Mets after overcoming 2 more obstacles

Steven Cohen is recognized as the owner of the Mets after overcoming 2 more obstacles

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *