JLS Star J.P. after being attacked by a mob of robbers during a home invasion. Gill was hospitalized

The British singer has to be taken to hospital for treatment as his family is ‘very shocked’ following the home invasion of a gang of four on the outskirts of London.

AceShowbiz –

J.L.S. Star J.P. Kill He was attacked at around 3am when he confronted rowdies at his home

The 33-year-old singer, who shared his home with his wife Chloe and their two children, was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance and taken to hospital for treatment following the horrific incident, Britain’s The Sun newspaper reported.

Chloe, 32, was threatened with a knife during the attack and the gang of four fled the couple’s home with $ 2 million ($ 1.5 million) worth of valuables.

A spokesman for the “Beat Again” star told The Sun that “the family is all fine and safe, home security has increased” and that the family is “very shocked” by what happened and that they escaped without serious injury.

“It was a horrific incident. JP was sprayed in the face and the mob threatened Chloe with a knife,” a source said. “He wanted to protect her and their children, but the best way to do that was to cooperate with the gang.”

It is believed that police officers have informed the National Criminal Agency amid fears that the attack may have been the work of an organized criminal gang.

After splitting from JLS in 2013, J.P. Gill emigrated to the countryside. He bought 11 acres of land on the outskirts of London and went into farming.

“The pop star lifestyle is packed. You do not have much time, so I want to be quiet somewhere, I can escape. Here has become the perfect place to relax and recharge,” he once said. “It simply came to our notice then [his family] Enjoy the British countryside. ”