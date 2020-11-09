Best for Rs 25,000 phones to buy this Diwali: Vivo V20 SE, OnePlus Nord, RealMe 7 Pro cut

During the festive season here and before this Diwali, numerous sales and offers are available in a wide range of gadgets. In other words, this is a good time to buy a smartphone. In particular, price closures below Rs 25,000 are now buzzing.

But buzz also means some confusion. There are so many great options in this price bracket that it is difficult to make the right choice. There have also been some interesting new launches. So, before this Deepavali, if you want to buy a phone for Rs 25,000 or less, we will help you.

In this section we are talking about the phones below Rs 25,000 that are shining brightly for this Deepavali.

Vivo V20

The recently launched Vivo V20 from one of the largest phone companies in India is a complete winner if you want to buy a phone for less than Rs 25,000. The phone comes with the best cameras for choosing almost all the right boxes.

At Rs 24,999, this successor to the V19 brings many improvements over its predecessors in terms of design and hardware. These upgrades make this a well-rounded offering and competitive for any device in this price segment. In particular, there are two key features that make the V20 so special. One is design, the second is camera performance.

The V20 is a small and slim device, and it has an attractive contrasting color finish that makes it look sophisticated and premium. It is not only in its price range, but also one of the slimmest phones compared to ultra premium phones. If the size and slim design, you can use it more time with one hand, which is rare nowadays as phones get bigger. The phone has a 6.44 inch AMOLED FHD + display that supports HDR 10. During our review we found that this is the best screen for watching movies.

Then there are the cameras, which are in the best class. On the front, the V20 has a 44-megapixel camera, one of the best we’ve ever seen on a phone. It comes with Vivo’s eye autofocus technology similar to the eye surveillance technology used in DSLR cameras, which helps to erase sharp selfies. On one back, the V20 features three cameras centered on the main 64-megapixel sensor. It clicks interesting scenes in a variety of lighting conditions, especially in terms of details and colors. Check the image samples to see how much detail and richness of colors the photos have.

Vivo V20 SE

Now, the V20 is a phone priced close to Rs 25,000, but if you want similar features without spending that much, the Vivo V20 SE is a great option with a price tag of Rs 20,990. This is a phone that blends everything about the Vivo V20 in one package at a cheap price. Obviously, there are some differences here compared to the V20. That iridescent finish is gone, and there is a glossy back panel instead. The camera module also has a different design.

But overall, the V20 SE compels itself with its combination of fast hardware, very fast 33W charger and the best cameras in the class.

At 7.83mm thick and weighing 171g, the V20SE is lightweight and slim. Priced at Rs 20,990, the phone has impressive hardware. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Snapdragon chipset inside the phone can handle anything you throw. Multitasking is a breeze on the phone and all kinds of applications run smoothly.

For selfies, the V20 SE features a 32-megapixel camera with HDR + Morbo algorithm support that brightens dark spots and reduces excessive exposure to improve the quality of selfies. On the back, the phone has three rear cameras available. The main camera uses a 48 megapixel sensor and an F1.8 lens. This camera, like the camera on the V20, captures detailed photos with excellent colors and texture.

Vivo V20 and V20 SE camera image models

Small X3

The Pogo X3 is an impressive smartphone on a budget that you can get now. It costs around Rs. Comes with features like 15,000 and 120 Hz display and Snapdragon 732G SoC. One of the most interesting features of the Poco X3 is its display, which uses a smooth transmission due to the 120 Hz fast refresh rate. It is very wide at 6.67 inches.

Under the hood, it brings the latest Snapdragon 732G chipset, which brings better performance gains than last year’s Snapdragon 730G. The Poco X3 has a larger battery. Opposing the international variant that gets the 5160mAh pack, the Pogo X3 gets a 6000mAh cell in India that can be charged using the 33W fast charger provided in the box.

RealMe 7 Pro

Rs. 19,999, RealMe 7 Pro is another good choice. The phone is particularly notable for 65W fast charging, which until now was exclusive to premium range smartphones. The 65W charging tops the phone’s battery in about 35 minutes, which is pretty impressive.

The RealMe 7 Pro offers AMOLED display with good color accuracy and deep blacks, however there is no support for faster update rates. The device has an efficient camera setup with a main camera with an 8-megapixel ultravide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor using a 64-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the RealMe 7 Pro has a 32-megapixel camera.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

There is a kind of sibling rivalry going on between the Pogo X3 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, both of which belong to the same parent company. Now, you can’t go wrong. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max retails for Rs. 16,999 and the upper end model is priced at Rs. 19,999. The success of the device is based on the phone house, which has very interesting specifications in one shell.

The phone uses Redmi’s Aura balance design. The front has a 6.67-inch display. The Pro Max variant is available with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Pro Max has a 32-megapixel camera. To be true with the Note series DNA, the Note 9 Pro Max also gets a larger 5020mAh battery.

OnePlus North

OnePlus is used to create “primary killers” that can be sold at a higher price point. But this year, the company has dipped its toes into the very core segment with the best phone with OnePlus Nord. The phone comes in three variants and the 6GB variant sells for less than Rs 25,000. Inside, it has all the advantages of the Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB of storage and OnePlus software.

OnePlus Nord is a very fast phone with quality screen, clean software, fast charging solution, and excellent and sleek design. On the back, it has a camera system built around a 48-megapixel main image sensor. Camera performance may have been better in low light and detail compared to a phone like the V20.

Redmi K20 Pro

This is one of the devices you might be surprised to see on this list because it is so old. But it is based on merit. Even a year after its launch, the Redmi K20 Pro is still a great phone for Rs. 25,000.

The phone offers good hardware including 6.39 inch display. The highlight of the Redmi K20 Pro is its core hardware as the phone comes with an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone has a nice camera set-up with a primary 48-megapixel sensor and a third 8-megapixel shooter that sits next to the 13-megapixel secondary snapper. The front-facing motor-mounted pop-up camera has a 20-megapixel selfie camera.