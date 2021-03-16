Home Technology Pre-booking for RealMe 8 starts with RealMe 8 Pro; See how much and how to book a phone – Marathi News | The RealMe 8 RealMe 8 Pro pre-order in India starts on Monday with what you need to know

Pre-booking for RealMe 8 starts with RealMe 8 Pro; See how much and how to book a phone – Marathi News | The RealMe 8 RealMe 8 Pro pre-order in India starts on Monday with what you need to know

Mar 16, 2021 0 Comments
Latest Marathi News

HighlightsThe RealMe 8 Pro will be the company’s first phone with a 108-megapixel cameraBoth the smartphones will be launched on March 24th

Both RealMe 8 and RealMe 8 Pro Smart phone The release is scheduled for March 24th. Earlier, Realm India CEO Madhav Seth said Skills The first view was shown from his Twitter account. Now, before the launch, the company has announced the sale of RealMe Infinity. Of these, customers can pre-order two smartphones, the RealMe 8 and the RealMe 8 Pro. Booking for these smartphones will continue from March 15 to March 22.

Under this sale, customers can make reservations before the launch of these smartphones. The sale has been launched on Flipkart and RealMe.com. For this, customers have to pay only Rs 1080 initially. The company will also offer a gift to customers who pre-order these smartphones. If you wish to cancel the order after booking, your payment will also be refunded.

What are the features

The RealMe 8 Pro will be the company’s first smartphone to feature a 108-megapixel camera. This camera comes with the primary camera sensor Samsung HM2. With the exception of the 108 megapixel camera, the RealMe 8 Pro features all new Sense Zoom technology. Let’s enlarge it to 3x. The company claims that this sensor is better than the old optical zoom lens. There will also be an update for the RealMe 8 series with Story mode. After this you will also get the option to create a video that will reduce the time.

In addition, the smartphone supports Neo Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait and AI Color Portrait. The image processing of this smartphone is also said to be fast. The RealMe 8 Pro’s camera takes 8 photos of 12 megapixels and puts them together. This will give better clarity to the photo. The phone also has Star Time Lapse video mode. The company said it can attach 15 photos out of 4 photos. Additionally, it also supports 30fps time interval video.

READ  Crazy when Darkmoon Fair comes to Heartstone Battlefields!

Web Title: The RealMe 8 RealMe 8 Pro pre-order in India starts on Monday with what you need to know

Get the latest Marathi News , Maharashtra News And Live Marathi News Headlines Politics, sports, entertainment, business and hyperlocal news from all the cities of Maharashtra.

You May Also Like

Smartphones have been destroyed ... London booths are starting a new experience

Smartphones have been destroyed … London booths are starting a new experience

Tex ... Samsung operating system converts a mobile phone into a home computer

Tex … Samsung operating system converts a mobile phone into a home computer

Latest Marathi News

Don’t worry about charging! Rent a power bank for only Rs 20 and then the battery will run as long as you want – Marathi News | No worries when the phone goes out Rent Powerbank service Spike will be coming near you soon

هكذا يمكنك فتح قفل هاتفك الأيفون.. إذا نسيت كلمة المرور

How to unlock your iPhone .. If you forget the password

All Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI 12.5 can analyze issues with third-party applications

Warm and not yet optimized

Warm and not yet optimized

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *