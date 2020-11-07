LONDON (AFP) – Southampton’s “surprising” rise to the top of the Premier League has been acknowledged by Ralph Hassan Huddle as “a little scary”.

The goals of Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong confirmed Southampton’s finish at the summit of the English high flight table for the first time since Chris Nicole’s team 32 years ago.

It is now in charge of the Saints Hassan Huddle and the Austrian mastermind has made a significant revival on the South Coast.

Southampton were replaced under his captaincy a year after they were humiliated by a 9-0 defeat to Leicester at St Mary’s.

Retaining their place in the top spot is likely to prove to be a step above, yet there is no reason why they should not dream of European qualification, not even a surprising attempt to finish in the top four.

“What my team is doing at the moment is amazing. Congratulations to everyone. Our fans will love it and they will create the image of the table,” Hassan Huddle said.

“Everyone was at the highest level. To be honest it’s a little scary what we do at this point, but it’s not surprising when you look at what we do. ”

Hassan Huddle recently said he wants to attract the attention of his “pirates” group, but their swashbuckling form makes it impossible.

“I told the comrades that we had invested together this time. We have made many big steps forward. We are now on a strong side,” Hassan Huddle said.

“We have to be hungry. We have to realize that anything is possible with this team.”

Southampton, who have won five of their last six games, will be top of Everton if they beat Manchester United on Saturday.

With Everton slipping, second-placed Liverpool, currently behind Southampton on goal difference, have a chance to move to first place on Sunday night for Leicester and Tottenham.

Southampton’s leading scorer Danny Ings has been sidelined for weeks after suffering a knee injury in last weekend’s win at Aston Villa.

But Adams is emerging as a great finisher in his own right, and he put Southampton ahead in the seventh minute.

Theo Valcott’s pressure was significant, with Miguel Almiron’s humorous decision as he attempted a brilliant turn under pressure into his own penalty area.

Walcott, who stole possessions from Almiron, quickly turned a cross to Adams, who led Carl Darlow past a superb volley for the third goal in his last four games.

Walcott, who was severely chased and attacked on purpose, was completely replaced by the anonymous man he turned to at Everton before rejoining Southampton earlier this season.

Walcott, impressed by Moussa Djanebo’s fast-paced film, doubled Southampton’s lead just before half-time.

Southampton continued their relentless pressure after the break, with Oriole Romeo’s 20-yard bang dipped into the bar by Darlow.

When Armstrong stole possession from Sean Longstaff in the 82nd minute, Darlow worked brilliantly for a low shot from the edge of the box that gave him no chance.

– Burnley Frustration –

Burnley are unbeaten after a 0-0 draw at Brighton this season.

Claretts have had a very bad start to a season and have not won in the eight games leading up to the last game.

Sean Taich’s side moved from the bottom of the table after the second point from seven games.

“There were moments when we had a good footing and we defended well,” Ditch said.

“We were never a million miles away. We have to go to the right side of the edges. It needs to happen quickly. ”

Brighton have won just one of eight league games this season and sit three points above the knockout zone.