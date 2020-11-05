No crackers at Marina Bay on New Year’s Day amid the COVID-19 epidemic

SINGAPORE: Organizers of the Countdown event said on Thursday (November 5) that there will be no fireworks display at Marina Bay on New Year’s Day “to mitigate public health risks” amid the Govt-19 epidemic.

Organizers of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021 said fireworks would be extinguished at various heartland locations across the island instead.

Advertising

Advertising

“Agencies are developing the details and more information will be provided in a timely manner,” the organizers said in a press release on Thursday.

Read: London’s New Year’s crackers cut by COVID-19 epidemic

Around the bay, the Urban Development Authority (URA) will host two exhibitions marking the start of the new year: a light show illuminating the surrounding skies and projection shows in front of three landmarks in the area – the Fullerton Hotel, the Art Science Museum and the Merlion.

The first scene, titled Shine a Light, will feature 60 beams of light from The Promontory every night from December 1st to December 31st.

Advertising

Advertising

“The co-creation of light rays designed to symbolize unity, positivity and regression – the scene represents a guiding lighthouse that helps the spirit of Singaporeans with the determination to be strongly exposed to epidemics and the new year. Nation,” the organizers said.

The second scene, titled Share the Moment, is a community project that ends with a project map of the performances in front of three landmarks in Marina Bay.

“Organized in collaboration with the National Volunteer and Charitable Center (NVBC), the program will feature student artwork from various local educational institutions and will take place overnight from December 25 to December 31.”

Projection displays on the facade of the Art Science Museum will take place tonight from December 26th to December 31st.

Advertising

“Inspired by the stories of the good city – a vision for individuals, organizations and leaders to deliver the best to others – the planned artworks will depict the best presenters’ cohesive moments in the past year to promote others in the community, ”the press release said.

Read: NTP 2021 Float நடத்த May be held at Marina Bay ‘if situation permits’ – NG Eng Hen



Heartland Fireworks on TV

Marina Bay’s heartland crackers and footage will be aired during the New Year’s Eve concert hosted by MednCorp, which will celebrate 2021. It will be shown on Channel 5 and will be streamed online.

“The event will feature international and local talents that will provide good music, dance and fashion for the New Year. These will include collaborations between local artists and the upcoming creative talents of the fashion and dance communities,” the press release said.

URA CEO Lim Eng Hwe said: “Marina Bay Singapore Countdown is a highlight that Singaporeans and visitors look forward to every year.

“This year is very important because it marks the time to reflect on the end of a challenging year and an opportunity to come up with new hope in 2021.

“Since health and safety is a priority, we have adopted a different format to ensure that the public can celebrate safely and meaningfully. We encourage everyone to join the countdown at home on New Year’s Day.”

Fireworks were spotted at 10 heart locations across the island during this year’s National Day celebrations.

Bookmark the permalink: Our detailed information on the corona virus outbreak and its progress

Download Tamil Our application Or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Corona virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram