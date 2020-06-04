Rajeev Topno, private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moves to the World Bank

The Prime Minister’s private secretary, Rajeev Topno, was appointed Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of the World Bank (FILE)

New Delhi:

Senior bureaucrat Rajeev Topno, the prime minister’s private secretary, has been appointed senior adviser to the Executive Director (DE), World Bank, according to a personnel ministry order issued on Thursday.

In addition to him, Brajendra Navnit, who served in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), was appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr. Topno is a 1996 batch IAS officer from the Gujarat box.

Navnit, a 1999 IAS officer in the Tamil Nadu cadre, served as a joint secretary at the PMO between July 2014 and September 2019.

These appointments become important as India is dealing with an economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and these organizations play an important role in deciding on different trade related activities.

Five other officials have been appointed to different economic and foreign trade related positions.

IAS Senior Officer Ravi Kota will be Minister (Economic) at the Indian Embassy in Washington. He is a 1993 officer of the IAS of the Assam-Meghalaya group.

Lekhan Thakkar, an official with the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), has been appointed Counselor (Economic) at the Indian Embassy in Beijing, China.

H Atheli, a 2000 batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), will be an Advisor (Director level) for ED, Asian Development Bank, Manila, Philippines.

Anwar Hussain Shaik has been appointed Counselor of the Permanent Mission of India to the WTO. He is an official of the 2000 batch Indian Rail Traffic Service.

N Ashok Kumar will be Advisor (Industry and Engineering), Embassy of India, Brussels, Belgium. He is an officer of the 2004 batch IAS of the Manipur box.

All of these officers will have a three-year term, according to the order.

