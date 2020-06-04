Rajeev Topno, private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moves to the World Bank

Cory Weinberg by June 4, 2020 Top News

The Prime Minister’s private secretary, Rajeev Topno, was appointed Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of the World Bank (FILE)

New Delhi:

Senior bureaucrat Rajeev Topno, the prime minister’s private secretary, has been appointed senior adviser to the Executive Director (DE), World Bank, according to a personnel ministry order issued on Thursday.

In addition to him, Brajendra Navnit, who served in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), was appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr. Topno is a 1996 batch IAS officer from the Gujarat box.

Navnit, a 1999 IAS officer in the Tamil Nadu cadre, served as a joint secretary at the PMO between July 2014 and September 2019.

These appointments become important as India is dealing with an economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and these organizations play an important role in deciding on different trade related activities.

Five other officials have been appointed to different economic and foreign trade related positions.

IAS Senior Officer Ravi Kota will be Minister (Economic) at the Indian Embassy in Washington. He is a 1993 officer of the IAS of the Assam-Meghalaya group.

Lekhan Thakkar, an official with the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), has been appointed Counselor (Economic) at the Indian Embassy in Beijing, China.

H Atheli, a 2000 batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), will be an Advisor (Director level) for ED, Asian Development Bank, Manila, Philippines.

Anwar Hussain Shaik has been appointed Counselor of the Permanent Mission of India to the WTO. He is an official of the 2000 batch Indian Rail Traffic Service.

N Ashok Kumar will be Advisor (Industry and Engineering), Embassy of India, Brussels, Belgium. He is an officer of the 2004 batch IAS of the Manipur box.

All of these officers will have a three-year term, according to the order.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Delhi issues new rules for COVID-19 treatment

Delhi issues new rules for COVID-19 treatment

June 5, 2020
Kanye West donates $ 2 million, pays college tuition for George Floyd's daughter

Kanye West donates $ 2 million, pays college tuition for George Floyd’s daughter

June 4, 2020
This is how telecommunications companies are implementing 5G during a pandemic

This is how telecommunications companies are implementing 5G during a pandemic

June 4, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *