Maesaiah Thabane: The wife of the former Prime Minister of Lesotho was arrested again for the murder of the husband’s ex-wife

Thabane will remain in custody until June 16, after her bail was revoked on charges that due process was not followed during her first court appearance in February when she was charged with murder, the police commissioner told CNN. Holomo Molibeli.
Molibeli said the former first lady is back behind bars on a technicality because the prosecution was not allowed to argue against her bail during the hearing.
The bond amount of 1,000 maloti ($ 58) was also paid long after his release and not after his release in February, the commissioner said.
CNN has made repeated attempts to contact Maesaiah Thabane’s lawyer, but has yet to receive a response. Neither she nor her husband, former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, have spoken publicly about the allegations.
Molibeli said that after her new arrest, she would reappear in court where due process would be followed.
He didn’t say when that would happen.
“She is in jail as we speak,” said Molibeli.
Maesaiah Thabane was accused of ordering the murder of Lipolelo Thabane, who was shot dead near his home in Lesotho’s capital Maseru in June 2017.
The former first lady fled the country in January despite a police order for her arrest, but turned herself in to the police in February after spending weeks in South Africa.