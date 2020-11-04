Home World Second wave of corona virus crashes in Europe. What do their locks achieve?

Nov 04, 2020 0 Comments
Amid rising cases of corona virus, the UK has entered today Four-week lockout, second round operations like this this year.

It joins France, which has been closed for almost a week, at least until the end of November, and the German movement will be banned for a month.

Austria, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and even Sweden, It has chosen herd immunity, Have also recently tightened their COVID-19 rules.

But do they do enough?

On Melbourne sank to level 3 again on July 7, Set a six-week deadline.

When the cases go up, A month later the daily high reached 725, There were those restrictions Severe stage 4 tightened to shutdown It was extended until the end of October.

As cases continue to rise in Europe, it remains to be seen whether these countries will be able to achieve their goals in a month.

