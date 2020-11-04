Second wave of corona virus crashes in Europe. What do their locks achieve?

Amid rising cases of corona virus, the UK has entered today Four-week lockout, second round operations like this this year.

It joins France, which has been closed for almost a week, at least until the end of November, and the German movement will be banned for a month.

Austria, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and even Sweden, It has chosen herd immunity, Have also recently tightened their COVID-19 rules.

But do they do enough?

On Melbourne sank to level 3 again on July 7, Set a six-week deadline.

When the cases go up, A month later the daily high reached 725, There were those restrictions Severe stage 4 tightened to shutdown It was extended until the end of October.

As cases continue to rise in Europe, it remains to be seen whether these countries will be able to achieve their goals in a month.

Australia wants to ‘aggressively suppress’. Europe has different goals

Throughout the epidemic, Britain sought to protect its National Health Service (NHS), its global health organization. (Abby: Matt Dunham)

In the UK, health care is a devolved force where each country has a National Health Service (NHS) that forms the union, and can choose different responses to the epidemic.

Following poor forecasts and the rapid spread of the virus, the UK’s 27-day lock is focused on preventing its NHS from being violated across the board.

“The biggest rapid growth in the number of patients is that doctors and nurses will be forced to choose which patients to treat, who will get oxygen, who will not, who will live and who will die,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Modeling supports the latest English Measures show that the Christmas season is expected to be the worst, with a peak of 2,000 to 4,000 deaths a day.

COVID-19 locks in the UK vary by country. (AP via PA: Ben Birch)

Wales and Northern Ireland are under partial locks, while most of Scotland bans indoor gatherings and pubs and restaurants are unable to serve alcohol.

In France, where more than 52,000 new cases were reported on Monday, President Emmanuel Macron said the aim of the new regulations was to reduce the rate of new infections to 5,000 a day.

In Germany, the infection rate is rising, but relatively low than its neighbors, with officials wanting to reduce the daily infection rate to 50 per 100,000 residents.

The measures are the opposite Australia’s “aggressive repression” strategy, Which is Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Godsworth Said in July To take “any action necessary … to close the social exchange where it occurs”.

Loading

Countries on different paths do not have a ‘magic number’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s corona virus strategy has caused fewer cases than other major European countries. (Reuters: Gay Knitfield / Pool)

Four weeks is about two life cycles of the virus, i.e. the actions taken today will have a significant impact within fifteen days.

Despite falling case numbers, hospital admissions and deaths continue to rise for weeks to come.

“So the best we can believe is that in four weeks we will be where we are now [with hospital admissions]This is not a good situation, “said Catherine Hill, a French epidemiologist.

“So four weeks is not enough.”

Tobias Kurt, a German epidemiologist, said it was “theoretically possible” to reduce the target within Germany’s deadline if people followed the rules.

When Germany began its lockout “at the right time, maybe a little late”, other countries did not act quickly.

French hospitals are overflowing with corona virus patients as the number of cases increases. (Reuters: Stephen Mahe)

In all, Europe has recorded more than 10 million COVID-19 cases since the outbreak, according to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).

On Tuesday, 55,019 new cases were reported in Spain, followed by Italy (22,253), Switzerland (21,926), the United Kingdom (18,967) and Germany (17,568), according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In the UK, Mr Johnson said his “sincere hope” was that by taking action now, families across the country could be together by Christmas.

His locking notice The short “circuit breaker” came after rejecting several weekly calls for a strike, which led to criticism of the government’s shifting strategy.

Professor Kurt, director of the Institute of Public Health at Charida University Hospital in Berlin, has questioned whether a month is enough for places like the UK.

Essential shops and hairdressers in the UK are closed for a month, and people are only allowed to leave home for a short number of reasons. (Abby: Jacob King)

“It is important that you start at the right time to control the infection and reduce the number of people to a point where you can then reactivate in other ways such as testing and tracking,” he said.

“So four weeks is not a magic number.

“It’s a magic number, maybe for Germany. We need to see if it works.

“In other settings, that’s not enough.”

Read more about corona virus:

Locks depend on ‘what people want to accept’

President Emmanuel Macron called the new measures “a brutal break.” (Abby: Louis Jolie)

In Spain and Italy, protests have erupted in recent weeks over new strike action. Similar scenarios have emerged in other countries as leaders tighten controls.

Professor Kurt said the success of operations across the continent depends on the general appetite for the strength and lockout of national health systems.

“You have to understand the local system, what a country can do, or what people are willing to accept, and then follow these steps for that organization,” he said.

The Institute of Paris is based in Gustav-Rossi. Hill said the locks are a waste of money and an unnecessary intrusion into people’s lives if other public health measures are not implemented.

He criticized the French government for failing to carry out extensive tests, identifying victims and isolating them.

“I think there is no other way but to go the Australian way, the Chinese way. Find positive people and isolate them fast, don’t wait until symptoms appear,” he said.

“It’s too late.”