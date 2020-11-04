Home Sports Italian FA study on potential Govt violations Lazio – The Manila Times

Italian FA study on potential Govt violations Lazio – The Manila Times

Nov 04, 2020 0 Comments
Italian FA study on potential Govt violations Lazio - The Manila Times

Milan: The Italian Football Federation announced on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) that Lazio is being investigated for possible violations of the Corona virus health protocol.

The FIGC said in a statement: “We have opened an investigation into Lazio to find any violations of health protocols aimed at controlling the Govt-19 epidemic.”

The Serie A club departed for Wednesday’s Champions League clash without star striker Ciro Immobile, goalkeeper Thomas Stragosha and midfielder Lucas Leva.

The absence of all three players from Club Bruce, who lost 1-1 last week, has been linked to corona virus tests carried out before their departure for Belgium in accordance with UEFA protocol, Italian media reported.

However, Italian international Immobile and Leva both played 4-3 in Torino on Sunday after tests by Lazio.

“We have become accustomed to this emergency situation and I am saddened by the unavailability of players who have struggled to reach the Champions League,” coach Simon Insaki told a news conference in Russia, noting whether the players were in favor of the corona virus.

Clarifications have already been sought from Lazio management after two inspections by Italian football officials at the team’s training center last week.

The FIGC added that it had already asked Lazio for new tests to be carried out prior to the match against Zenit.

Immobile, winner of the European Golden Shoe last season, scored in Lazio’s opening Group F victory over Borussia Dortmund, returning to the Club Champions League after a 13 – year absence.

READ  Usain Bolt, the quickest man alive, exams constructive for coronavirus

You May Also Like

Steelers vs. Ravens score: Pittsburgh lose after mobilizing for Baltimore

Steelers vs. Ravens score: Pittsburgh lose after mobilizing for Baltimore

Cubs' JV Base and Anthony Rizo won the Gold Glove Awards

Cubs’ JV Base and Anthony Rizo won the Gold Glove Awards

Dolphins vs. Rams score: Dua Takovilova wins first NFL start with Miami defense, special teams

Dolphins vs. Rams score: Dua Takovilova wins first NFL start with Miami defense, special teams

Striking Beerman drowns Blackwater in the first morning BPA game

VAVEL logo

Leon vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online and Liga MX Updates (0-1) | 11/02/2020

Browns vs Riders Final Score: Josh Jacobs runs over unhappy Cleveland defense as Las Vegas win

Browns vs Riders Final Score: Josh Jacobs runs over unhappy Cleveland defense as Las Vegas win

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *