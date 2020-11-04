Italian FA study on potential Govt violations Lazio – The Manila Times

Milan: The Italian Football Federation announced on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) that Lazio is being investigated for possible violations of the Corona virus health protocol.

The FIGC said in a statement: “We have opened an investigation into Lazio to find any violations of health protocols aimed at controlling the Govt-19 epidemic.”

The Serie A club departed for Wednesday’s Champions League clash without star striker Ciro Immobile, goalkeeper Thomas Stragosha and midfielder Lucas Leva.

The absence of all three players from Club Bruce, who lost 1-1 last week, has been linked to corona virus tests carried out before their departure for Belgium in accordance with UEFA protocol, Italian media reported.

However, Italian international Immobile and Leva both played 4-3 in Torino on Sunday after tests by Lazio.

“We have become accustomed to this emergency situation and I am saddened by the unavailability of players who have struggled to reach the Champions League,” coach Simon Insaki told a news conference in Russia, noting whether the players were in favor of the corona virus.

Clarifications have already been sought from Lazio management after two inspections by Italian football officials at the team’s training center last week.

The FIGC added that it had already asked Lazio for new tests to be carried out prior to the match against Zenit.

Immobile, winner of the European Golden Shoe last season, scored in Lazio’s opening Group F victory over Borussia Dortmund, returning to the Club Champions League after a 13 – year absence.