Want to get a laptop score for a better price? Lenovo got off to an early start on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Mondays, already offering interesting savings on many of our favorite laptops. This week, a sample of the primary ThinkPad X1 Carbon General8 The line is deeply discounted, as well as a configuration from the previous X1 Carbon General 7 series. Two-in-one convertible tablet-laptops are also on sale, including the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. You’ll find savings on 13-inch ThinkPad X390 and 14-inch ThinkPad T490 and T490S business laptops, as well as gaming laptops at affordable prices.

You will need discount codes for these pre-Black Friday deals. We have listed all the discount codes below, but they should also appear on the Lenovo page. With that little caveat, let’s dive into deals and find the new Lenovo laptop.

Lenovo With the code you can save almost $ 1,000 on Lenovo’s flagship ThinkPad THINKPEEK. It features a 10-Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and 400 night brightness. This model is customizable, and I recommend doubling the RAM to 16GB and SST 512GB. Those upgrades raise the price to 4,450, but discount savings up to 18,186 with the index above.

Lenovo Lenovo’s ThinkPad T Series ranks second in the company’s flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad Peking line. With code THINKSNEAK18With an 14-inch display powered by an eighth-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SST, you can knock a big hole in the price. It’s not as sleek as the X1 Carbon above, but doubles as RAM and storage space for the same CPU and the same price. The display features 1,920×1,080 resolution and 400 night brightness. READ Zen Mode 2.0 Digital Detox brings room for new themes

Lenovo The ThinkPad T490S is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T490, but not as thin as the primary ThinkPad X1 Carbon. 200 with this configuration code marked as 1,200 Shed And the eighth Gen Core i7 CPU, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. The 14-inch display has 2K (2,560×1,440-pixels) resolution and 500 night brightness. The CPU is two generations older, but there should be no problems with public office tasks, especially 16GB of memory. It’s a crisp, bright display for a lot of savings and money.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET It’s not as thin and light as the flagship X1 Carbon, and its display is a little smithy, but a rugged laptop built for the 13-inch ThinkPad X390 business. The configuration includes the ThinkPad T490 component lineup above: the eighth Gen Core i5 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. The 13.3-inch display has a resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels and a brightness of 300 nights. You can get it for $ 900 with the code THINKSNEAK20.

Joshua Goldman / CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business suite, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga has numerous hardware options and safety features, all wrapped in a thin, light aluminum frame. And with the code THINKSNEAK12, You can only get it for 50 950. This model comes with a 10-Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 1,920×1,080-pixels and a brightness of 400 nights. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga General 4 review. READ The Cyberbank 2077 developer believes the delays are over

Lenovo Lenovo is not the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but this budget gaming laptop offers the best bank of bucks at its current selling price. You can save $ 200 with the code GAMING3DB IdeaPad 3i gaming laptop with 10-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and GeForce GTX 1650D graphics. It comes with 512GB of SSD for storage. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels. Rated for 250 Night brightness, this is probably not the brightest display, but it is fast with a 120 Hz refresh rate.



Originally released earlier this year. Updated with current contracts.