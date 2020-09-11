The Xbox Series V is all digital Series X.

Rumors of a third-next-generation Xbox console have surfaced, indicating an all-digital version Xbox Series X.. Images shared last night will show the Xbox Series V as an intermediate point between the two currently announced versions.

Rumors have surfaced from Twitter user Idol Sloth that he is Series X and Xbox Series S Bureau. As Ide laziness says, the series V power and the match between S and X. It also suggests that the attached image will be digital by V because any identification of the disk drive contains a significant portion of the Series X.

(Rumored) There is an Xbox Series V (codenamed Project Edinburgh) which is rumored to be less powerful than the Series X, but more powerful than the Series S👀pic.twitter.com/C8V2FYYF5eSeptember 11, 2020

This is far from a totally irrigated rumor – it doesn’t take much Photoshop expertise to create a slightly smaller Series X image and fit a logo appropriately – but it could be paired with the more unexplained Xbox code name that has been making rounds recently.

The Series X and Series S, known as Anaconda and Lockhart at Microsoft, were the third codename in July, Edinburgh, Shown on the operating system of the Xbox One. There is no official word on what Edinburgh might mean at the moment, but the two leading ones are the most powerful all-digital console cloud service project related to xCloud.

Whether Series V is connected to xCloud or a new console, we can not find much on this page Xbox Series X Release Date. Sure, the whole thing is fake, but it offers no explanation for the Edinburgh code name.

Here’s what you need to know when it comes down to it Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S..