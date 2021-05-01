Sand rules are not laid down by MSDC

What Minister Fedretti says is a lie.

TDP leader Comrade Bhattapram



Digital Today, Amravati: TNA spokesperson Comrade Bhattapram has accused Minister Federidi of making false allegations that the terms of the technical contract auction for sand contracts in the state were framed by the central government body Metal Scorpion Trading Corporation (MSTC). When applying under the Right to Information Act .. MSDC replied that they did not lay down rules. At a press conference held at the TNA headquarters here on Thursday, J.P. He presented a video in which Minister Pedretti Ramachandra Reddy said that the sand contract had been awarded to Power Ventures. Showed evidence obtained by parallel law. Speaking on the occasion, Jayaprakash, with the help of a fake tender, handed over all the sand ropes in the state to the loss-making company. Federidi has been complaining that the entire contract was openly handled by MSDC. When asked about the cooperative law that created the technical auction rules, MSDC clarified that they did not. MSDC disclosed that their service provider’s share is solely on a contractual basis. It has come to light that government officials have built a sand deal by preventing the Dummy company from importing billions of rupees, ”he lamented.

Will the Minister go home ..?

“It has been proven that Minister Pedretti, who has become a sand smuggler, did all this to loot crores of rupees. Do CID and ACP officials have the courage to go to Pedreti’s house and arrest him?” Pattabhi asked. Narendra should be treated like that. If there is no connection after all these sources are released .. ACP and CID should be considered as surrendering to the ruling party. Our struggle will continue until the illegally bound sand tenders are canceled. Hundreds of trucks owned by Federico are transporting sand to neighboring states, while stocks go to the Thadepalli treasury every month, ”he charged.