The average American destroys his vision by looking at the screens for so many hours a year

The average adult in the United States will spend the equivalent of 44 years of his life looking at the screens.

A survey of 2,000 adults in the US USA He found that more than 6,259 hours a year are spent on devices like phones, laptops, and televisions.

That equates to a staggering 382,652 hours and 48 minutes over the average life span of an adult 60.7 years.

They will spend up to four and a half hours a day watching TV screens, with nearly five hours watching laptops and three hours and 12 minutes using gaming devices.

Smartphones also take up an astonishing four hours and 33 minutes of daily time in front of an adult’s screen.

But while citizens spend more than 17 hours a day on screens during normal life, this number has increased dramatically since the shutdown, with people spending an additional two hours glued to their devices to avoid boredom.

In fact, more than three-quarters of adults admit that they would have been lost without their screens with established social distancing measures.

“We are fortunate to have devices that connect us to the outside world,” said Benjamin Dumaine, optician and head of business development for Direct vision, who commissioned the study. “A similar pandemic that occurred 30 or 40 years ago would have been for people to deal with non-contact in very different ways.

“However, it is important to be aware of what excess screen time can do in terms of eye health and be aware of overdoing it when it comes to screens. We suggest making the most of the advice of medical professionals for exercising, to help take that essential screen jump. “

But despite the time they spend on devices, people believe that less than half the time they spend on these devices is “productive.”

And for those adults who currently work from home, a quarter feel less productive than ever because of the easy access they have to their devices.

More than half of those at home often take breaks from work to go to Facebook, while 42 percent are watching YouTube videos and four in 10 like to browse Twitter.

LinkedIn and Instagram are also getting more visits than usual right now, according to OnePoll data.

It takes the average adult less than 10 minutes to look at a screen after waking up each day, and six out of 10 look at it in five minutes.

Social media is most likely the first thing to be reviewed, as 38 percent of adults say this is what they spend most of their screen time on.

While 37 percent watch TV frequently, 29 percent are on screen for work and 23 percent check their phone or laptop when they want to shop.

Worryingly, seven out of 10 adults say their eyes can feel strained from looking at screens too much.

And yet, four out of 10 rarely remember to rest their eyes every hour, while 20 percent never take a break.

In addition to the physical impact of significant screen time, the research found that it can have an effect on relationships and family time.

Six out of 10 adults in relationships have had a discussion with their partner about the amount of time they spend looking at the screens.

Almost half of parents think their children spend too much time glued to their gaming devices or phones, and 41 percent find it difficult to manage how much time they spend in front of the screen.

Another 21 percent feel guilty about their children’s time watching television or computers.

But 75 percent feel hypocritical for telling their kids about screen time when adults in the home are just as guilty.

“There are positives and negatives with screen time, but as long as people are aware of when to limit usage, there doesn’t need to be any long-term harm,” added Benjamin Dumaine.

“Screens play a very valuable role in our lives, now more than ever, but if people follow our guidelines they can maintain good eye health.”

Time spent per device: pre-lock

1. Laptop

Daily: 4 hours 54 minutes

Annual: 1,788 h 30 min.

2. phone

Daily: 4 hours and 33 minutes

Annual: 1,660 hours 45 minutes

3. TV

Daily: 4 h 30 min

Annual: 1,642 hours 30 minutes

4. Game device

Daily: 3 hours and 12 minutes

Annual: 1,168 hrs.

Time spent per device: during blocking

1. Laptop

Daily: 5 h 10 min

2. TV

Daily: 5 hours 9 minutes

3. telephone

Daily: 5 hr 2 min

4. Game device

Daily: 3 hours and 45 minutes

Total

Daily: 19 hr 6 min