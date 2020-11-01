Not to forget the charismatic personality and brilliance

Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speakers Smart speakers have made a niche for themselves in the world. There are a lot of them now. They have never been the first choice when it comes to music background, due to the physical limitations of size. Still, speakers like these buck can be placed evenly under your TV or on your bedside table. Get news and game scores, control smart devices at home, listen to podcasts and set up waking and sleeping routines more comfortably than you might expect. Now we have the Amazon Echo Dot (2020), to be precise the fourth generation, which replaces the third generation Echo Dot from 2018. In many ways, this is the end of one era and the beginning of another.

The new Amazon Echo Dot is priced at Rs 4,499, but you can continue to get these piracy deals on Amazon.in as the Great Indian Festival Sale brings you some good deals. The new Amazon Echo Dot comes at a price similar to its predecessor. These should not be confused with the “watch” variants of both generations. The functionality is very beautiful, which means it is still as effective as before.

The Amazon Echo Dot now has a very attractive design. Amazon Echo Dot (2020) trades buck-like design that has become iconic over time. It had advantages such as the ability to slide it under the TV under your Apple iMac or desktop PC, and took up very little space (albeit vertically) in an entertainment cabinet. But things have to change, and now we have a workspace table, a bedside table and a majestic sphere next to the TV. It’s not right under the TV, I just want to break the bad news for you. But transcend it. The new spherical design is that it gives more presence to the Amazon Echo Dot (2020). The lightweight ring now sits at the very bottom of the slightly chopped orb (physics, my friends, to prevent it from rolling off the table), which reflects very nicely from the tablet. Especially lighter wood footings. Every time you call Alexa, the run provides a kind of glowing platform for the Amazon Echo Dot (2020).

Despite the new design language, the Amazon Echo Dot (2020) has the same track as its predecessor. The curve above is neatly controlled, including the volume and mic disable button. In fact, this is only a small replica of the upcoming and big Amazon Echo (2020). The hard-plastic shell has also been traded for the more majestic fabric exterior. That’s becoming a trend, isn’t it? Amazon had it with the previous generation Echo Plus, Apple HomePot has the finest fabric mesh finish, and the new Google Nest Audio also uses a mesh exterior. In fact, you can get the Amazon Echo Dot (2020) in three colors. My favorite should be blue, but you also have a choice of black and white. While the pioneer buck-like design has its own advantages and many fans, I have to say I like the new style. This is an update you will need from time to time.

In terms of audio strength, you should not expect a significant change in how it is stacked against the winning echo dot. It also has a 1.6-inch speaker, which, while versatile, will never be your primary music driver. Nevertheless, there is a lot to do with the way a speaker is placed and where it is located, and with the Amazon Echo Dot (2020), the same things are a little more vibrant. Is a little happier. One more pass. One more trifle. But it’s more. At least to my ears. The ball-shaped design seems to emit the audio better, and it does not hit the hard plastic on the way out, but instead attracts its way through a soft cloth mesh that seems to have had its positive impact as well.

For music playback, your choices are between Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Geo Chawn, Hungama and Ghana services. Interestingly enough, the two can be combined in one-of-a-kind stereo speaker system mode. I’m not trying to be fair, but big echo speakers should be a worthy treatment, I can imagine.

Amazon demonstrated new capabilities for the Alexa Virtual Assistant at the time of the launch of the Amazon Echo Dot (2020). That update has already been introduced for all Echo devices worldwide. Basically, Amazon’s focus is on trying to make Alexa talk like a human being – we may not always take each other’s names, and we always ask if there’s something we do not understand. As part of the conversation AI drive, Alexa now understands the environment better and asks when the understanding gap is. Advances in speech technology in neuroscience are the foundation on which Alexa builds, acquiring new skills for reason, as well as adapting the speaking style to human-esque conversations. There is also Alexa’s conversational mode, which allows the assistant to be part of an interpersonal conversation using multiple sensory artificial intelligence, as well as choosing visual and linguistic references to understand whether a query is directed towards you so you do not have to call Alexa by name all the time.

You will find that these changes make the most use of Amazon Echo Dot (2020) as it learns your conversational style, usage patterns, and more.

Smart home controls have always been the party pieces of any Amazon Echo speaker or smart display, and the Amazon Echo Dot (2020) is no different. You can control smart lights, smart plugs, smart devices and more, set up voice-based procedures as needed via voice command or in the Alexa app. For example, I set a regular time based on the Amazon Smart Plug time, change the floor lamp at a specific time in the evening and turn it off just before bed. With the new Echo Dot, I can additionally enable or disable the Smart Plug or any Smart Light, Smart Air Purifier or more at any time.

Capabilities, as always, are a very important component of the Amazon Echo smart speaker environment. This is where third-party apps can be plugged into your Amazon account, and you can use voice commands via the Echo speaker to do things. Book a cart, order food, get the latest game scores, get news and weather, check out new recipes, listen to podcasts and more.

I have noticed that smart speakers are incredibly convenient things for setting reminders, especially in the previous few months away from home. Important tasks are easy to forget – remind me to clean Alexa, AC filter, Alexa, call XYZ and much more.

One last word: Be as smart and well-dressed as ever

The thing with the Amazon Echo Dot (2020) is that it still does everything it needs to do. Without making a fuss about it. Looks very stylish now. This is so good. The new design now demands more space in your life than just sliding under a TV or desktop monitor or into a bookcase. This is a great new smart speaker for your kitchen counter, your kids room, podcasts if you need something for your work day soundtrack or study room which can be an alarm in your bed. It does everything very effortlessly. When absolutely beautiful. Now I wonder, how amazing the Big Amazon Echo (2020) really is with the same design language.