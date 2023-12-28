Latest Updates on Galaxy S24 Pricing and Exclusion of Satellite Support

Samsung is poised to unveil its much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series in the coming weeks, and leaks suggest that consumers should prepare to dig a little deeper into their pockets for the ultra-premium Galaxy S24 Ultra model. Two separate leaks have indicated that the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be higher than its predecessor.

According to a report from GalaxyClub, the base model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB storage will cost €1,449 in Europe. This marks a €50 increase from the €1,399 price tag of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Additionally, renowned tipster Roland Quandt of WinFuture reveals that in Sweden, the starting price for the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be 17,990 SEK, with the 512GB model priced at 19,490 SEK.

However, conflicting reports suggest that the prices of the regular Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models may remain the same in Sweden. It is worth noting that these models could see lower prices in the rest of Europe compared to last year.

GalaxyClub speculates that the price hike for the Ultra model could be attributed to the upgraded specifications, with the base model now boasting 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB. Despite the increase, the Galaxy S24 series is expected to attract a significant amount of attention from consumers eagerly awaiting its release.

In a surprising turn of events, according to ETNews, the Galaxy S24 series will not include satellite connectivity, a feature Apple introduced in its iPhone 14 series. This decision comes after Samsung previously stated it was waiting for the technology to be “ready.” However, it remains unclear what the tech giant is waiting for.

Qualcomm’s recent discontinuation of its efforts for satellite connectivity in the Android landscape may have influenced Samsung’s decision. Nevertheless, for those holding out hope for satellite connectivity on the Galaxy S24 series, it seems that it will not be part of the package.

As the announcement date approaches, fans of the Galaxy series can expect more information to be revealed, building up the excitement even further. Stay tuned for updates on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 series on Press Stories.