Steven Cohen is recognized as the owner of the Mets after overcoming 2 more obstacles

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Steven A. Cohen received two important rubber stamps on Friday, but he bought his $ 2.4 billion Mets: one from Major League Baseball owners and the other from New York City – the latter giving a pose of late ban.

“Owning a team is a great privilege and a wonderful responsibility,” Cohen said in a statement Friday afternoon, adding, “I consider it an honor to be the new owner of this iconic right.”

29 other MLP owners approved Cohen’s group as Mets buyers in a conference call on Friday, the league announced. 23 other owners were needed to vote in favor of Cohen, who had already been tested by the MLP and approved by its owners’ committee. Two people who knew the vote spoke anonymously as the MLP did not release the account, saying the total was 26-4.

The MLA said in a statement that Cohen’s approval to close the sale with the current owners of the Mets continues. It was expected to happen “within the next 10 days.”