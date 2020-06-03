Washington Post: Trump tried to register to vote in Florida last year using the White House speech

Trump has demonized voting by mail as fraught with fraud and an attempt to sway elections toward Democrats, claims that are not based on fact, as governors seek to expand remote voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida presidential primary contest earlier this year, even though he avoided several opportunities to vote in person.

Initially, the President listed his legal residence as the White House in a Florida voter registration application filed in September 2019, according to a copy of the document obtained by the Mail through a public records request.

In one of his forms, he told Florida officials that his “legal residence” was in Washington, while writing in another that he was a “bona fide resident” of Palm Beach, the Post reported.

However, Florida law requires that its voters be legal residents of the state. the to form It also warns that it is a third degree felony to send false information, with maximum penalties of $ 5,000 and / or five years in prison.