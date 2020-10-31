Home Sports Gary Linker ‘takes great pride’ in the performance of young footballers during corona virus infections

Oct 31, 2020
Gary Linker praises football players’ efforts during corona virus infections.

People like Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling have used their sites to highlight issues beyond football.

Those efforts have come despite the recommendations of senior government ministers before the epidemic of football players not doing enough.

Speaks exclusively on the topic Between the lines, Podcast provided by The IndependentMelissa Reddy, Linker opened up about how impressed she was.

“I think it’s great, and I’m so proud of some of our young footballers that they talked about it for some reason,” he said. “Even though it’s racist, you know where a lot of players have come together and helped with things. Rahim Sterling, in particular, Wes Morgan, Troy Deaney and many more.

“You have to remember that you are very young, football players are young. I have four young men as sons, on a large scale they have more time, maturity is coming late. We expect our young footballers to have four children in their twenties now, and they will live their lives,” he said. Have fun and can go out.

“It’s different for footballers. Now, frankly, they have the best compensation, we all know they make a lot of money, which makes them an easy target. We saw it at the beginning of the epidemic where the government had a pop, ‘football players do something. They have already come together to do something.

“Throughout this crisis they have been brilliant and I think some of them have been very interesting, especially when you consider their age. Yes, some of them have made mistakes during the lockout and have done things they should not have done.

“Two young kids in the UK made a funny mistake a few weeks ago, but they’ll learn from it, and they ‘get attention. It’s not easy, especially when you’ re growing up – we can expect a lot from them.”

