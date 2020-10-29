Miles Taylor, a former homeland security officer, reveals that he is ‘anonymous’

Ms McCann said, “The anonymity of a low-ranking official is appalling, and it is clear that the New York Times is bidding on Never-Trumpers and Democrats.”

In the book, Mr. If Taylor reveals his identity, Mr. He said he decided to remain anonymous, believing that Trump and his allies would have allowed him to divert attention from the subject of the criticism he had leveled against the president.

“I have decided to publish this anonymously because this discussion is not about me,” Mr Taylor wrote. “Removing my identity from the equation misses the opportunity to create a distraction for him. What will he do when there is no one to attack, just an idea?”

In his statement on Wednesday, Mr. Taylor acknowledged that “some people think it’s questionable to make such serious allegations against an incumbent president under the guise of anonymity.” But he said the decision was reasonable.

“Publishing my criticisms without character forced the president to respond directly to their merits, rather than creating distractions by minor insults and name-calling,” Mr. Taylor wrote. “I wanted to focus on the arguments. By the time I asked, ‘What would he do when there is no attacking person, only an idea?’ We got the answer. He was not bored. Ideas stood on their own two feet. “

The Times’ spokesman Daniel Rhodes said in a statement: “We take our duty to protect the evidence seriously.”

He added: “Many important stories in important areas such as politics, national security and trade can never be reported if our journalists violate that trust. In this case, however, the author has personally terminated our agreement to keep his identity confidential. We can confirm that he wrote the anonymous Op-Ed. We do not plan to comment further. ”