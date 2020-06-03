United States to Send First Tranche of 100 Donated Fans to India Next Week: White House

The United States will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated fans to India next week.

Washington DC:

The United States will be ready to send the first tranche of 100 donated fans to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said.

Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and “the two leaders discussed the G-7 (summit), the COVID-19 response and regional security issues,” he said.

“The president was pleased to announce that the United States would be ready to send the first tranche of 100 donated fans to India next week,” the White House said in a reading of the call.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, in a series of tweets, said he had a warm and productive conversation with his “friend” Donald Trump.

“We discussed his plans for the United States Presidency of the G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic and many other issues,” he said.

“The richness and depth of consultations between India and the United States will continue to be an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture,” PM Modi tweeted.

Donald Trump spoke about the American presidency of the Group of Seven and conveyed his desire to expand the scope of the grouping beyond existing membership, to include other major countries, including India.

“In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in the United States,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi praised Donald Trump for his creative and forward-looking approach, acknowledging that such a widespread forum would be in line with the emerging realities of the post-COVID world.

Prime Minister Modi said India would be happy to work with the United States and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed Summit, the PMO said.

Expressing concern regarding the ongoing civil unrest in the United States, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.

“The two leaders also exchanged views on other current issues, such as the situation of COVID-19 in the two countries, the situation on the border between India and China and the need for reforms in the World Health Organization,” said the PMO.

During the call, Donald Trump warmly recalled his visit to India in February this year.