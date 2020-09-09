Corona virus Australia live news: Queensland expands list of places visited by positive events urges Victorians to avoid being a ‘hole’

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has urged people to stop finding ways to bypass restrictions aimed at reducing corona virus numbers.
In an ad posted on Facebook, DHHS tells Victorians “don’t have a hole” while declaring them “unbelievable”.
“You’ve been rolled into a difficult and incredibly energetic situation, coming together (except) in ways no one could have imagined,” the post read.
Meanwhile, Queensland Health has expanded the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases.
Visitors to the Carroll Coles and Ipswich Garden Center in Carroll on September 4 are asked to monitor their health and get tested if they develop Govt-19 symptoms.
The mandatory 14-day isolation period for travelers returning from overseas is based on national guidelines, but how those 14 days play varies by state.
Yes, everyone who is isolated is tested – more than once.
UK to ban community gatherings of more than six people across the UK
New restrictions are coming Since September 14th.
The number of cases in the UK has started to rise sharply again in recent days.
Ministers fear that even if the test is too widespread and the number of people in the hospital is below the eruption peak, it is starting to get out of control.
“We need to act now to prevent the virus from spreading,” Johnson was expected to say Wednesday, local time.
“So we simplify and strengthen the rules regarding social interaction – making them easier to understand and enforcing by the police.”
The previous limit of the number of completed It was 30 to hang out together.
There were 2,460 new infections reported on Tuesday, 2,948 on Monday and 2,988 on Sunday – a sharp rise from about 1,000 a day in August and a high prevalence among young people.
New rules Not applicable to workplaces or schools, And there will be exemptions for weddings, funerals and some organized group games.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own locking policies.
New health warnings for Queensland
Queensland Health Expanded its list of locations Confirmed COVID-19 cases were visited.
Anyone who visits these places at regular intervals should monitor their health and, if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are mild, should be tested and isolated until their test results are available.
New locations include:
- Karali – Coles – September 4, 2020 – 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.
- Raceview – Ipswich Garden Center – September 4, 2020 – 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm
This Wednesday we will bring you all the news you need.