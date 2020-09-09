Corona virus Australia live news: Queensland expands list of places visited by positive events urges Victorians to avoid being a ‘hole’

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has urged people to stop finding ways to bypass restrictions aimed at reducing corona virus numbers.

In an ad posted on Facebook, DHHS tells Victorians “don’t have a hole” while declaring them “unbelievable”.

“You’ve been rolled into a difficult and incredibly energetic situation, coming together (except) in ways no one could have imagined,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Queensland Health has expanded the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases.

Visitors to the Carroll Coles and Ipswich Garden Center in Carroll on September 4 are asked to monitor their health and get tested if they develop Govt-19 symptoms.

