Chuck Crosley, GOP senator from Iowa, tests positive for corona virus: NPR

Nov 18, 2020 0 Comments
Republican Sen. Chuck Crosley speaks during a television interview in the Russell Senate office building last month. He says he will work from home after testing positive for the virus.

Republican Sen. Chuck Crosley speaks during a television interview in the Russell Senate office building last month. He says he will work from home after testing positive for the virus.

Updated at 7:07 p.m.

Sen. of Iowa. Chuck Crosley tested positive for the corona virus, he confirmed in a tweet Tuesday, just hours after a Republican lawmaker told the public he was infected with the virus.

The 87-year-old wrote on Twitter that he was “feeling well” and was expected to continue his Senate duties from home when he was isolated and recovering.

Crosley’s diagnosis has made him one of many high-ranking Republicans and one of more than 11 million Americans infected with the virus.

Tuesday marked the first time in 27 years that Crosley had voted on the Senate floor. Following in the footsteps of the Vice President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, the powerful Republican legislator is in third place behind the president.

READ  Hungarian League allows football fans to enter stadiums

Although the death toll from the virus in the United States is now close to 250,000, some prominent Republicans have avoided public health guidelines regarding the importance of wearing safety masks and restricting community gatherings. Crosley could be seen wearing a mask on Capitol Hill.

Sen in R-Texas. Ted Cruz told his colleague Sen. on Monday. Sherrod called Brown “a complete ass” who, at the request of Democrats, was required to wear his mask when addressing a room.

More than two dozen members of Congress have now tested positive for the corona virus or are considered positive for the virus, says the watchdog of the NPR for the virus in Capitol.

Crosley made brief remarks on the Senate floor on Monday evening, pro-presidential tradition is traditional, he was not wearing a mask at the time. However, he did wear a mask during the polls.

That evening, he spoke with a Capitol Hill Pool reporter about reservations and corona virus relief.

