LiveCovit-19 Ireland today 429 new cases confirmed, Dr. Tony Holohan shares locking updates

16 districts with virus rates that can determine the fate of Christmas in Ireland

Written by Colin Brennan

There are 16 districts to see a drop in Govt-19 cases before December 1st.

Infection numbers from 1,200 per day at the beginning of the lock have dropped to current rates, which have been seen between 300 and 500 points in recent days.

The national event rate per 100,000 is now 119.87, a significant improvement over where we were a few weeks ago.

But health leaders want it to fall further before we set out to get out of the lockup in two weeks.

A total of 16 districts are expected to see a significant drop in infection rates by the end of the month, and it will be possible to finally determine at what level the country will be able to enter under the Living with Govit program.

Donegal, Dublin, Limerick, Roscommon, Kerry, Waterford, Tipperary, Clare, Louth, Meath, Monacon, Lydrim, Longford, Westmeath, Offley and Laois are all expected to see a major drop in the cases.

Meanwhile, 12 more people have died from the disease, which now puts the death toll in Ireland at more than 2,000.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told RDE: “We are very saddened and relieved that we have achieved this.”

He added: “Not only have we lost more than 2,000 people to the temple, but families and friends have not been able to mourn as we normally would.

“They could not celebrate the lives of their loved ones as they normally would, so it is even more difficult for many across the country.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We regret the more than 2,000 deaths associated with Govt-19 in this country to date.

“The epidemic has directly and indirectly affected families and communities across Ireland.”

Dr. Holohan added: “It is important that we continue to work together to suppress this virus and protect as many as possible.

“For the next two weeks, work from home, stay home and follow public health advice.”