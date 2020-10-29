Home Top News LA Dodgers face Justin Turner trial after isolation violation: NPR

Oct 29, 2020 0 Comments
Los Angeles Dodgers third pacer Justin Turner celebrates the 2020 MLP World Series by beating Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six on Tuesday. Turner was eliminated from the game in the eighth inning after a positive corona virus test.

Los Angeles Dodgers third pacer Justin Turner celebrates the 2020 MLP World Series by beating Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six on Tuesday. Turner was eliminated from the game in the eighth inning after a positive corona virus test.

After your team wins the World Series, it is natural to run on the field to celebrate with your teammates.

But when you are diagnosed with COVID-19 – when you receive a warning from security to leave the field – that innate instinct will lead to a “full investigation” by Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner After the Dodgers won their first World Series title since 1988, they took to the field on Tuesday night, beating Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6.

Turner made a Govt-19 test on Monday, but it came to an end during the second inning of the game on Tuesday. CBS game Explains. So the lab hastened to reconsider, which came back positive. Turner was eliminated from the game after the seventh inning. He was isolated in a doctor’s office near the field.

La Dodgers win World Series 6, beat Tampa Bay 3-1

“I feel fine, no symptoms,” Turner said Wrote On Twitter when the game is over. “I have experienced every emotion you can imagine. I can not believe I can not be out to celebrate with my teammates! I am so proud of this team & the city of LA is incredibly happy.”

But After Turner’s tweet, he returned to the field, where he not only took the trophy, but also took part in a team photo – taking off his mask and sitting shoulder to shoulder with fellow players.

MLP high ups are not happy. “Turner was isolated for the safety of those around him,” the MLP said in a statement. “However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to ignore the agreed-upon collective ethics and instructions given to him regarding the safety and security of others.

“While the desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to isolate and enter the field was wrong, and put everyone he contacted at risk,” the statement continued. “When MLP raised the issue of being on the field with Security Turner, he refused to comply.”

The MLA said the league commissioner’s office would conduct a “full investigation” into the matter.

But Andrew Friedman, Dodgers chairman of baseball operations, backed Turner’s actions. “I think those around him will be in the web of communication anyway – this is how close a lot of us have been to each other,” Friedman said. According to Orange County Registration.

Turner’s team did not care if he returned to the field.

“He’s part of our team,” said Dodgers right fielder Mookie Bets Told reporters. “Forget it all. He’s part of the team. We did not exclude him from anything.”

