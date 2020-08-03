Antec launches its new DF600 FLUX case with ‘advanced ventilation’

Antec has just unveiled its new DF600 FLUX situation, the newest member of its “Circulation Luxury” brand name of situations that have exceptional situation styles and kick ass airflow.

View GALLERY – 2 Pictures

Within of Antec’s new DF600 FLUX we have 5 x pre-put in 120mm fans that have been developed to enhance GPU main temperature. How does it do this? It pulls further amazing air in by means of the ingestion that’s uncovered in the decrease ideal-hand aspect of the circumstance.

This is as a result of the electric power offer (PSU) shroud and by way of into the key chamber, wherever all of your critical factors (CPU, GPU, SSD, RAM, etc) are observed. There’s 3 x 120mm ARGB lovers driving the front fascia of the Antec DF600 FLUX, a 1 x 120mm exhaust lover on the back of the scenario, and a 120mm reverse fan on top rated of the PSU shroud that grabs awesome air into the program through the suitable-hand side panel vent.

Antec employs this scenario lover to blow awesome air right on to your graphics card, but if that’s not adequate then you can throw an more 4 x 120mm fans into the DF600 FLUX which presents you a full of 9 x 120mm supporters inside of the situation.

You are going to be ready to fit 3 x 3.5-inch HDDs and 2.5-inch SSDs inside of the scenario, even though the most graphics card size is a hefty 405mm.

The new DF600 FLUX can assistance a substantial 360mm radiator or AIO, as properly as a 120mm radiator at the back again of the situation instead of the 120mm exhaust supporter — if you choose. Antec supplies a developed-in addressable controller that can guidance up to 6 x ARGB enthusiasts, much too.