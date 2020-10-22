One of the brides died after a premarital liposuction procedure through an unlicensed salon.

Koko Siw Si Singh, 23, was taken to hospital after starting to feel unwell during treatment, but died the same day.

Her brother Xiao Mingan said the model was going to a salon in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to practice cutting fat on her hands before her wedding.

Wanting to look beautiful for her big day, Koko Sieve – also known as Xiao Jigsaw – discovered the salon online and visited with a friend for 8 A800 (2,500 Malaysian ringgit) treatment.

CONVULSIONS

But after an anesthetic injection, the young bride is said to begin to ache.

Koko Sieve was taken to hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate her after treatment on Saturday, but she died at 5pm the same day.

“After repeated inquiries, the person in charge of the salon finally revealed that he was not licensed to perform such medical procedures, but only licensed for normal beauty treatments,” Brother Mr Xiao told local media.

“My sister does not have a professional license to be a cosmetologist.”

Mr Xiao said his sister led a very healthy lifestyle and won first place at the 2014 Asian Modeling Competition.

“I hope my sister’s experience will be a warning to many young women,” Mr Xiao said.

Wedding plans

Koko Sieve was to marry his fiance Evolt du Plessis in South Africa next year.

Mr. Du Plessis, who grew up close to Johannesburg, posted a sweet tribute picture of the couple on his Facebook page following the death of Coco Seav, showing the couple sharing a warm embrace and loving each other in the eyes.

Close friend Kay Jin paid tribute on social media: “When I heard you found true love [are] I plan to get married next year and I am very happy for you.

“I told you to work hard to save money to attend your party in South Africa.

“But for now, I can’t accept this message.”

The model’s cousin, who did not want to be named, told local media cocoa chive that she was “very independent and assertive, happy, sometimes a little innocent”.

The family gathered at a funeral in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday to raise awareness of Coco Chew, whose remains were expected to be cremated the next day.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Saiful Asli Kamaruddin has said that the 49-year-old mother and her 23-year-old daughter, who own the beauty salon, have been detained by the police for the investigation into the unprovoked murder.

Although an autopsy has been performed on the victim, toxicological results have not yet returned to determine the cause of his death.

Saiful Asli added that the beauty salon has a business license, but cosmetologists do not have medical licenses to carry out cosmetic procedures.

“The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and died soon after. We are still trying to determine the cause of death,” he said.

This article first appeared The sun And re-created with permission