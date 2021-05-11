Home World It rains day and night in Wuhan in the afternoon. Netizens: Very scared | Dark | Hail | Thunderstorms

It rains day and night in Wuhan in the afternoon. Netizens: Very scared | Dark | Hail | Thunderstorms

May 11, 2021 0 Comments
It rains day and night in Wuhan in the afternoon. Netizens: Very scared | Dark | Hail | Thunderstorms

[மே 10, 2021 அன்று எபோச் டைம்ஸ் செய்தி](Reported by Epoch Times correspondent Xiao Lusheng) This afternoon (May 10),WuhanThe sky suddenly became dark, and then it began to fallRain. There was water in many places in Wuhan, trees were cut down, water leaked from the roof of the waiting hall of Wuhan railway station and water screen hole was formed. Local Netizens said they felt very scared about the sudden downpour.

Today at 2:07 pm,WuhanThe Central Meteorological Agency issued a yellow alert for strong winds.Thunderstorms, With a littleHail, Rainfall 30-50 mm.

According to the official Weibo news of the Hubei Weather Network, short-term heavy rain fell at several places in eastern Hubei at 2pm today.ThunderstormsAfter strong tropical weather, Huangxi and other places are still fallingHail, A gas in the airRain, Lightning and thunder, as if struck by night.

Official Weibo of the Jiangxi Brigade of the Hubei Expressway Traffic Police said that several trees fell on the Wuhan Ring Expressway and the Wuhan section of the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao Expressway following heavy rains in Wuhan.

During heavy rain, the entire roof of the Wuhan station waiting hall was flooded and half of the waiting hall was submerged in water, according to the mouse traffic broadcast. The video shows that the waiting hall is like a water screen hole. There are also videos showing a piece of glass being thrown into a house in a local area and thrown into an outdoor shed.

Official Weibo of Wuhan Taxation Bureau, shortly after, Lamenkiao Road, Nanli Road, Nanhu Gas Station, Luoyu Road, Nangjujiang, 709, Xiongsu Avenue, Luxiang Road, Dongzhu Natural Area, Luang Psi, East Hongshan District, Luan , Hinshu Junction on Minchu Avenue, Huangli Junction on Dong Road, Wuchang District, Underpass on Huangli Road, Honshu Theater on Bylu Street and Hongshan Road East and other places where cross water has accumulated.

READ  According to Dr. Norman Swan, NSW got 'lucky'

In Weibo, local netizens also posted pictures of a heavy rain and the sudden dimming of the light during the day. The entry “Wuhan Rainstorm” quickly created a list of the best searches on Weibo.

Online video showed local video showing that it was raining and the sky was dark. According to Mammoth News, a local citizen pointed out that a tree had fallen on the section of Shundao Road from Qianjin 4th Road to Mini 4th Road.


Netizens said: “Wuhan is raining hard, the sky is suddenly dark !!!” “In Wuhan now, the red waves had passed, the sky was dark, the sky was dark, the sky was stormy! The bridge” disappeared in the rain and fog. “

“Wuhan at 2:30 pm, street light mode turned on.” “It’s so sudden. I rushed back to the bedroom before the heavy rain, but I’m down! It’s only three o ‘clock in and out and it’s like five or six o’clock!”

“I went to the toilet. The house was dark. It started to rain heavily.

Some local netizens said the rain was very sudden and very scary. Another Netizen said, “Good luck finding this terrible rainstorm, it’s as scary as the end of the world!” “Is this scary? !!! People who don’t know it think this is the end of the world.”

“It’s terrible, it’s terrible. I have never seen such heavy rain. Help, it was suddenly dark.” “The sudden heavy rain was really a little scary.” “When I went to class in the afternoon, the sky was clear and the sun was big. Now the storm is so terrifying, is it the weather in Wuhan?”

READ  Tropical Storms Laura, Marco probably to hit Louisiana in just times of every single other

“I’ve seen the biggest rainstorm of my life, the real water screen cave! It means I escaped in the bedroom.”

On the afternoon of May 10, the sky in Wuhan suddenly turned dark, followed by heavy rain. (Weibo Image)
On the afternoon of May 10, the sky in Wuhan suddenly turned dark, followed by heavy rain. (Weibo Image)
On the afternoon of May 10, the sky in Wuhan suddenly turned dark, followed by heavy rain. (Weibo Image)

Responsible Author: Lynn Conwen #

You May Also Like

‘อังกฤษ’ จ่อไฟเขียวคลายล็อกดาวน์ 17 พ.ค.

‘England’ shows green lights, locks May 17th

"Jerusalem is rising" ... The Arab people are in solidarity with Palestine with "hashtags" and "tears" (statement).

“Jerusalem is rising” … The Arab people are in solidarity with Palestine with “hashtags” and “tears” (statement).

أين اللبنانيون مما يجري من حولهم وفي داخلهم؟

Where are the Lebanese from what is going on around them and within them?

We collaborated with Solomon to provide information to the United States

We collaborated with Solomon to provide information to the United States

VI â³äçíà èëè áåç COVID-âèìè

VI â³äçíà èëè áåç COVID-âèìè

Condors destroys California family home | Abroad

Condors destroys California family home | Abroad

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *