Climate: Progressives are urging Pita to go ‘more’

Alexandria Occasio-Cortez and other elected Democrats on Tuesday called on Joe Biden to resubmit their environmental plan and take further action against the climate crisis.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is at the forefront of this new “Green New Deal”. AFP

Alexandria Ocacio-Cortez, a rising progressive star in the US Congress, and other elected Democrats on Tuesday called on Joe Biden to go “further” than the “Titanic investment promises” already made against the “climate crisis.”

“The climate crisis is a crisis born of injustice, a crisis born of the pursuit of profit at all costs to humanity and the environment,” New York’s elected young representative began during a press conference in Washington.

Zero carbon emissions within 10 years

By his side, progressive Senator Ed Margie, already with him, presented for the first time in February 2019 their “Green New Deal”, an environmental plan aimed at reducing US carbon emissions to zero. Decade, thanks to drastic measures that mark a profound transformation of the economy.

As of now, the plan is unlikely to be approved in Congress due to a lack of support. But in two years the situation and consciousness have changed, said Senator Markey.

In the first place, Joe Biden’s visit to the White House has invested more than $ 2 trillion in infrastructure at the center of his grandiose plan to combat climate change. The plan has been the subject of bitter negotiations in Congress.

“We have to go further, in a more bold way.” Alexandria Ocacio-Cortes

General Motors, one of the world’s largest automakers, plans to produce only electric vehicles by 2035, which was not on the schedule two years ago, and the Biden administration has included climate action and the ecological environment (…) in its recovery plan, which is our “green new” DNA. Contract “, calculated the senator from Massachusetts.

“The amount already included in the plans of the Biden administration is commendable, but we need to go further and move in a bolder way,” said Alexandria Ocacio-Cortes. You have to think big and act hard, ”Ed Markey said.

He vehemently opposed the Republicans

No voting date has been set. Republicans vehemently oppose the “Green New Deal.” House Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted Tuesday that it would “destroy our economy.”

Progressives have chosen Thursday, Earth Day, to increase pressure on Joe Biden. The latter organizes the International Climate Summit on Thursdays and Fridays.

( AFP )