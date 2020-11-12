The process of remembering poppies, memories and why is important

The government also released New guidance To local authorities, comply The second locking, Which launched in the UK on November 5th.

Local officials, trust leaders and members of the Royal British Brigade were allowed to organize outdoor events on November 8 to mark the safety of the public war memorial or cemetery.

Lord West of Spithead, the former commander of the Navy, spoke out against the banning of church services due to Govt-19. Suggested that the retired Admiral plans Veterans ‘at risk of pneumonia’, Because they have no choice but to pay tribute to their comrades who fell in the cold, and will be fined a minimum of $ 200 for attending church service. Locking controls.

Memorial events should be short and focus on the evening parade, while the parade may take place in the past or if the participants are socially distant.

Among those legally allowed to attend the events as participants are local councilors and trust leaders, members of the Armed Forces and veterans who attend as part of their mission.

Although people are legally allowed to stop and watch as spectators, reasonable steps must be taken to “reduce public view” as per the guidelines.

Public members are only allowed to attend with their own home or support bubble or with someone outside their home in person.

The guideline states that limited anthem singing – which includes the national anthem and an additional song – is allowed outside and additional mitigation is provided.

The songs lasted a few minutes or less, including keeping two meters between the participants and regularly cleaning the surfaces around the touch.

The first Memorial Day was held in 1919 in Britain and the Commonwealth. However, Australian journalist Edward George Honey is thought to have commented on the two – minute silence in the first published letter. London Evening News In May 1989.

King George V then called for a two – minute silence, saying: “Everywhere must be stopped, so that with peace, everyone’s thoughts may be focused on the remembrance of the glorious dead.”

Why we wear poppies

In the spring of 1915, shortly after losing a friend in Yepres, Lt. Col. John McRae, a Canadian physician, was inspired to see poppies growing in the fields now battered by the famous poetic battle. In the Flanders fields.

His poem American author Moina Michael began making and selling silk poppies to friends to raise money for the former service community.

Long ago, when the poppies moved to England and formed in 1921, it became the symbol of the Royal British Army.

That year the first ‘Poppy Appeal’ in the UK raised 6 106,000 for war veterans. The following year, a poppy factory was set up by Major George Howson MC, which provided employment for disabled ex-servicemen.

The bright red poppy is considered a resilient flower that was able to thrive despite the war-ravaged fields.

Some say you should wear poppy on your left side, so it is worn over the heart. The place where military medals are worn is also on the left. Others say only the Queen and the Royal Family are allowed to wear poppy on the right, which is an urban myth.

A Royal British Legion spokesman said “there is no right or wrong side other than wearing it with pride.”