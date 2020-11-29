The Pennsylvania High Court is challenging the Biden election

The state’s attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, called the court ruling “another victory for democracy.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have repeatedly and unequivocally claimed that Democrats lied in the mail to steal the election from Trump. In Pennsylvania, a state Trump won in 2016, Biden defeated Trump by more than 80,000 votes.

A weekly lawsuit led by Republican Representative for Pennsylvania Mike Kelly has challenged the state’s postal voting law as unconstitutional.

As a solution to this, Kelly and other Republicans sought to expel the 2.5 million mail-submitted votes submitted under the law — most of them by Democrats — or destroy the election results and lead the state’s Republican-controlled legislature. Elect Pennsylvania Presidential Voters.

However, Wect wrote that the demand – for state lawmakers to elect Pennsylvania’s presidential electorate – flies in the face of nearly a century – old state law that already gives voters the power to elect the state’s popular vote.