The Pennsylvania High Court is challenging the Biden election

The state’s attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, called the court ruling “another victory for democracy.”
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have repeatedly and unequivocally claimed that Democrats lied in the mail to steal the election from Trump. In Pennsylvania, a state Trump won in 2016, Biden defeated Trump by more than 80,000 votes.
A weekly lawsuit led by Republican Representative for Pennsylvania Mike Kelly has challenged the state’s postal voting law as unconstitutional.
As a solution to this, Kelly and other Republicans sought to expel the 2.5 million mail-submitted votes submitted under the law — most of them by Democrats — or destroy the election results and lead the state’s Republican-controlled legislature. Elect Pennsylvania Presidential Voters.
However, Wect wrote that the demand – for state lawmakers to elect Pennsylvania’s presidential electorate – flies in the face of nearly a century – old state law that already gives voters the power to elect the state’s popular vote.
Although the two Republicans in the High Court sided with the five Democrats in opposing those resolutions, they split from the Democrats and it is worth noting that the basic claims of the case – the state’s postal voting law – could be unconstitutional.
Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, who was elected Republican in 2009, issued an order on Wednesday to stop certifying the remaining contests, including those for Congress.
It did not affect the presidential race the day before, and Democratic Governor Tom Wolf certified Biden as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania.
Wolf quickly appealed McCullough’s decision to the state Supreme Court, saying it had “no imaginary justification”.
The lawsuit was probably funded by Republicans after the Trump campaign and its GOP allies lost lawsuits in state and federal courts in Pennsylvania.
On Friday, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the Trump campaign’s latest attempt to challenge the state’s election results.
In that case, it was reported that Trump’s campaign was being implemented in two Democratic strongholds, Pittsburgh’s hometown of Philadelphia and Alehi County, so that its observers could not examine the mail’s votes.
Trump’s lawyers have promised to appeal to the Supreme Court, despite the judges’ assessment that “the campaign claims have no merit.”
