Home World The Pennsylvania High Court is challenging the Biden election

The Pennsylvania High Court is challenging the Biden election

Nov 29, 2020 0 Comments
The Pennsylvania High Court is challenging the Biden election

The state’s attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, called the court ruling “another victory for democracy.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have repeatedly and unequivocally claimed that Democrats lied in the mail to steal the election from Trump. In Pennsylvania, a state Trump won in 2016, Biden defeated Trump by more than 80,000 votes.

A weekly lawsuit led by Republican Representative for Pennsylvania Mike Kelly has challenged the state’s postal voting law as unconstitutional.

As a solution to this, Kelly and other Republicans sought to expel the 2.5 million mail-submitted votes submitted under the law — most of them by Democrats — or destroy the election results and lead the state’s Republican-controlled legislature. Elect Pennsylvania Presidential Voters.

However, Wect wrote that the demand – for state lawmakers to elect Pennsylvania’s presidential electorate – flies in the face of nearly a century – old state law that already gives voters the power to elect the state’s popular vote.

Although the two Republicans in the High Court sided with the five Democrats in opposing those resolutions, they split from the Democrats and it is worth noting that the basic claims of the case – the state’s postal voting law – could be unconstitutional.

Loading

Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, who was elected Republican in 2009, issued an order on Wednesday to stop certifying the remaining contests, including those for Congress.

It did not affect the presidential race the day before, and Democratic Governor Tom Wolf certified Biden as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

READ  US election results: Trump fires cybersecurity boss for not rigging elections U.S. News

Wolf quickly appealed McCullough’s decision to the state Supreme Court, saying it had “no imaginary justification”.

The lawsuit was probably funded by Republicans after the Trump campaign and its GOP allies lost lawsuits in state and federal courts in Pennsylvania.

Loading

On Friday, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the Trump campaign’s latest attempt to challenge the state’s election results.

In that case, it was reported that Trump’s campaign was being implemented in two Democratic strongholds, Pittsburgh’s hometown of Philadelphia and Alehi County, so that its observers could not examine the mail’s votes.

Trump’s lawyers have promised to appeal to the Supreme Court, despite the judges’ assessment that “the campaign claims have no merit.”

Most viewed in the world

Loading

You May Also Like

Dogs and cats live together: Joe Biden says cat joins White House pets | Joe Biden

Trump pays m 3 million for Wisconsin review, increases Biden's victory margin

Trump pays m 3 million for Wisconsin review, increases Biden’s victory margin

Corona virus live message: Community meeting banned in LA County as Victoria Elimination passes the benchmark | World News

Federal court rejects Trump election case in Pennsylvania | US Elections 2020

The Jadescape condo is a newly established condo that comprises 1206 units and situated at Shunfu Road. In October 2018, JadeScape won two impressive and prestigious awards - the Best UDD and Best Private Condo Interior Design. Facilities around Jadescape comprise Thomson Plaza, Ang Kio Hub, Junction 8, and many F&B choices along Upper Thomson Road. The development consists of luxurious homes built in a modern style with a 1-5 bedroom, shopping areas, car parking area and pool, plazas, educational institutions, and all basic facilities. Homeowners relish superior-quality finishing, and the price of the price is so striking and creates it the cheapest project in the central region. Jadescape Condo – Facilities and Features: Being a large-scale development sitting on a large plot close to 400,000 square feet, you should know that there abundant amenities and facilities will be found within JadeScape condo. Many developer's smart house facilities comprise arranged QR use code for visitors and energy-saving aircon units. As per the developer, there are approximately 96 active & free facilities, which will be built between housing blocks. Visit this official website https://www.leedon-greens.sg to see the new flat offers and discounts. Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is the main attraction to beauty, nature, and sports lovers. And along with Geomancy Consultant, Tange Associates, ONG & ONG, Ecoplan Asia, Joey Yap, the development will also incorporate a first-class smart living system to all divisions. You will get the various types of facilities in the Jadescape executive condo. Jadescape Floor Plans and Main Attraction: The Jadescape executive condo will contain 1,206 units and six main commercial stores – spreading over seven residential blocks on a huge land area of 398,114 square feet. The floor of the unit for every flat comprises living-dining areas, bedrooms, and a balcony. Jadescape (executive condo) is one of the most excellent 8 projects with high trades; the other projects are Marina One, Parc Esta, Treasure At Tampines, Tapestry, Parc Clematis, Affinity, Florence Residence, mostly mass-market executive condominiums. The project site is 36,980.69 square meters or 398,109.07 square feet and will have seven towers and will have 403 two-bedders, 236 one-bedders, 265 three-bedders, 39 five-bedders, 261 four-bedders, and 2 penthouses. Restaurants near JadeScape: Quantum Ketch Pte Ltd, Sin Kim Hua Pau Shop, The Black Sheep Cafe, Bishan Vegetarian Supply, and Nyonya Curry Puff Café, and more. Schools and Education Institute near JadeScape: Catholic High School, Whitley Secondary School, Apple Plus School Thomson Centre, Raffles Institution, and Ai Ton School. Thewoodleighsresidences.com is another luxury condo for your family. Shopping Malls Near JadeScape: Thomson Plaza, Sin Ming Centre, Bishan North Shopping Mall, Infinitz, The Little Traders, and more. Final Conclusion: Being among the biggest project announces in 2018, JadeScape was extremely mentioned condo project recently just before its release – mainly due to its size, location, and innovative advantages being provided to prospective applicants. JadeScape is the best and new launching project situated at Shunfu Road. Visit our website regularly to get the latest updates regarding the newly launched condo.

Why Jadescape is the Best Condo?

The daughter of former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings warns of social media fraud around her funeral

The daughter of former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings warns of social media fraud around her funeral

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *