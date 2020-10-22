La Liga Match Day 6 Preview: All four Champions League sides are in action on Saturday

La Liga Santander bounce back this weekend following the October international break with four Spanish Champions League delegates.

With the Continental match coming up in the midweek after Day 6, La Liga plans to play Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Sevilla on Saturday 17 October, with maximum leisure time for these sides before the European clash.

There will be six more matches on Sunday, October 18, which will feature some of the most interesting derbies in Spanish football.

It all comes down to Andalusian rivals Granada Vs Sevilla at 13:00 on Saturday, the clash between seventh and fourth place last season. It promises to be as competitive as Julen Lopetegui’s team returned to Seville 1-0 last season. The match sees Sevilla’s Carlos Fernandez return to Los Carmenes, much impressed when he was in debt at Granada last season.

Next up is Zelda Vigo vs Atletico Madrid, who are looking to get their season back on track. Following a 6-1 victory over Granada in the first leg, they were then held to a goalless draw by Husca and Villarreal. Diego Simeone’s side will be eager to pick up three points in Waikoloa, but they will also know they have not won in one of the previous two visits to Galician City.

Saturday evening, Real Madrid host Cadiz in the first division for the first time since 2006. It became a classic feature in the 1980s, and will bring back fond memories for many fans when it first returns to our screens. A decade. The match at Alfredo Di Stefano promises to be a very special match for the Fernandez family: Alex Fernandes is set to start for Cadiz, while his brother Nacho Fernandez will be able to play on the right side for the dominant champions to replace the injured Danny Carvajal. .

Saturday night Barcelona arrives at Getafe. Or should it be Fe CF? Azulons temporarily changed their name to Fe CF – ‘Fe’ is the Spanish ‘hope’ – a sign of solidarity with those who suffered so much during the corona virus epidemics. The page coming from the capital wants nothing more by winning this special occasion Barca, which is their first event since 2011.

Six more matches are coming up on Sunday, the first of which will be a short trip from Osasuna to Eburua. These are two teams formed with the right combination of fierce fighters and technical skills and an attractive fight is expected in this Sunday’s lunch time match. Since then, Lalica Santander has stayed at the Basque Country for Athletics Club vs Lavande, which is a competition between two teams. It’s still very early, but no club wants to be down too long.

On Sunday afternoon at 16:00, there is a Valencian Community Derby as Villarreal Host Valencia. This element always makes headlines, and this year when yellow submarine Danny Barrejo and Francis Coquelin go against the club they left a few months ago, new archery coach Uni Emery will also get his rival at the former club.

Sunday evening sees two 18:30 games, which could have major repercussions for the knockout battle at the end of the season. Deportivo will host Alves Else, and Husca will welcome Real Valladolid to the Pyrenees region, with all four sides currently in the bottom six with Athlete and Levante.

On Sunday night, Benito presents a confrontation between Real Betis and Real Sociedad, the most entertaining sides of La Liga Santander in Villamarine. The two most exciting teams in the division are the two most talented teams outside the Champions League clubs, and two World Cup winners Betis’ Nabil Fekir and La Real’s David Silva will pull the strings.

Overall, it promises to be the perfect weekend of football action from start to finish, the perfect way to get back from this month’s international break.

